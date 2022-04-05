Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

588 Rural Self Employment Training Institutes Functioning In Country: Govt

A total of 588 Rural Self Employment Training Institutes promoted by banks are functioning across the country to extend skill and entrepreneurship development training programmes.

588 Rural Self Employment Training Institutes Functioning In Country: Govt
Entrepreneurship development training programmes

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 3:17 pm

A total of 588 Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) promoted by banks are functioning across the country to extend skill and entrepreneurship development training programmes, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The minister said these training programmes are being given to rural poor, unemployed youth to facilitate them to employ themselves by commencing self-employment units and activities.

Related stories

Unemployment Rate Decreasing In India: CMIE

Upcoming Trends That Will Rule Employment Sector This Year: AI Tools In Hiring

"This ministry is reimbursing cost of training imparted by the RSETIs to the rural poor youth through the State Rural Livelihoods Missions (SRLMs), besides providing infrastructure grants to institutions," he said during the Question Hour.

Singh said since inception, a total of 40.31 lakh youths have been trained and 28.40 lakh youths have been settled up to February 28, 2022.

He said the ministry is also implementing Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) as a sub-scheme under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) with the objective to help the rural poor set-up enterprises at the village level in non-agricultural sectors.

"The operational unit of the project is block. A maximum of 2,400 enterprises can be supported in one block with the approved funds. The maximum budget for one block under SVEP is Rs 5.97 crore. A total of 1,97,168 enterprises across 23 states and UTs
have been supported so far," he said.

Tags

National State Rural Livelihoods Missions (SRLMs) National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) Rural Poor Lok Sabha Self-employment India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

10 New Changes In Income Tax Rules That You Should Know

10 New Changes In Income Tax Rules That You Should Know

Otto’s Dilemma: A Short Story From Goa

Otto’s Dilemma: A Short Story From Goa