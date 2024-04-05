National

45-Year-Old Property Dealer Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror

The incident occurred in Harsora village on Thursday night when the man identified as Vijendra Yadav, a property dealer by profession, was reported missing by his family members who began searching for him, police said.

Advertisement

Man dies by suicide in Kotputli-Behror district
info_icon

A 45-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after jumping into a well in Kotputli-Behror district over pressure from money lenders, police on Friday said.

A note was recovered from the deceased, they said.

The incident occurred in Harsora village on Thursday night when the man identified as Vijendra Yadav, a property dealer by profession, was reported missing by his family members who began searching for him, police said.

Yadav’s body was found in a well on Friday along with a note from his pocket stating that some people were mounting pressure on him for money due to which he took the extreme step, police said.

Advertisement

However, he did not name anyone in the note, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma 'Not Happy' With Hardik's Captaincy At MI, Could Leave Next Year - Report
  2. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The OG National Crush
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Eyes $35 Billion Acquisition Of HubSpot Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report
  4. Sports World LIVE: Nadal Pulls Out Of Monte Carlo Masters; Japanese GP Practice On
  5. Amit Shah’s AFSPA Statement Sounds Poll Bugle In Jammu And Kashmir
  6. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh
  7. 'Kill' Teaser Review: Laksh Lalwani Unleashes A Bloodbath In A Deadly Train Ride Like Never Before
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Atishi Slams EC Over Notice To Her; Himanta Asks Have Congress Hired Foreign Agency To Draft Manifesto