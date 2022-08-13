403 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,22,183 on Saturday as 403 more people, including 48 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 9,154 as there was no new death. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the health department said.

The state had logged 583 infections and a fatality on Friday. There are 3,966 active COVID-19 cases and 844 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,09,010.

The daily positivity rate was at 2.62 per cent as 15,410 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

-With PTI Input