National

33 Naxalites Surrender Before Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

Of 33 surrendered cadres, two women were active in various wings and outfits under the Gangaloor area committee of Maoists, Bijapur SP said.

File Photo
As many as 33 Naxalites, three of them carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 5 lakh, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, police said.

The Naxalites turned themselves in before senior officials from the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), citing disappointment with atrocities committed by Maoists on tribals and "hollow" Maoist ideology, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said.

They were also impressed by the police's rehabilitation policy, he said.

Of 33 surrendered cadres, two women were active in various wings and outfits under the Gangaloor area committee of Maoists, he said.

Raju Hemla alias Thakur (35), a member of PLGA (People's Liberation Guerilla Army) battalion no. 1, and Samo Karma, a member of platoon no. 1 of Maoists, were carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh each, he said.

Sudru Punem, the head of RPC (revolutionary party committee) Janata Sarkar of Maoists, carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, he said.

The trio carrying rewards were allegedly involved in attacks on security personnel in the past, the official said.

The surrendered Naxalites were provided Rs 25,000 each, and they will be rehabilitated as per the government's policy, police said.

With this, 109 Naxalites have so far quit violence in the district this year, while 189 have been arrested, they said.

