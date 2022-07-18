Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Home National

31 Injured As Bus Returning From Kedarnath Overturns

The bus carrying 31 pilgrims was returning from Kedarnath when it met with the accident near Vyas Gufa Kaudiyala.

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 9:48 pm

A bus from Maharashtra overturned on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway on Monday evening, injuring all 31 on board, an official said. 

The bus carrying 31 pilgrims was returning from Kedarnath when it met with the accident near Vyas Gufa Kaudiyala, the district disaster management office here, informed.

18 of them sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Rishikesh for treatment.

The remaining 13 who got away with minor injuries were given first aid treatment on the spot and sent to Haridwar in another bus, SDM DS Negi said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Visually told More

