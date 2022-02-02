Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

3 Of A Family Awarded Life Sentence For Fratricide In UP Village

Parmod, his two sons, Aditya and Amit, were also imposed with a fine of Rs 50,000 each by special court judge Ashok Kumar, who convicted them under the Indian Penal Code section 302.

3 Of A Family Awarded Life Sentence For Fratricide In UP Village
arrest

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 6:21 pm

A local court has sentenced a man and his two sons to a life term for murdering three of their relatives in a property dispute eight years back, a court official said on Wednesday. 


 

Parmod, his two sons Aditya and Amit, were also imposed with a fine of Rs 50,000 each by special court judge Ashok Kumar, who convicted them under the Indian Penal Code section 302.

Related stories

Amaravati Remains Capital City Of Andhra Pradesh Of Now: Union Minister Tells RS

PR Sreejesh Wants To Win World Cup Medal For India Before Taking A Call On Future

ITR Updation For 2 Years By Paying Extra Tax Not An Amnesty Scheme, Says Revenue Secretary


 

According to government lawyer Kuldeep Kumar and complainant’s lawyer Dushyant Singh, the three victims were Pramod’s brother Lal Singh and his two sons Satish and Amit, who were shot dead on February 21, 2014, in their field in Nawala village. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh Life Sentence
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Got Demands From Various Castes For Reservation; None Pertaining To Quota In Govt Jobs: Centre

Got Demands From Various Castes For Reservation; None Pertaining To Quota In Govt Jobs: Centre

Milk Tanker Crushes Woman To Death In MP

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Visits Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir

Prisoner Found Hanging In Gurugram's Bhondsi Jail

UP Election 2022: Narendra Modi Only PM Who Has Been ‘So Sensitive’ To Farmer Issues: Rajnath Singh At Lakhmipur Kheri

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj