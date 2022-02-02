3 Of A Family Awarded Life Sentence For Fratricide In UP Village

A local court has sentenced a man and his two sons to a life term for murdering three of their relatives in a property dispute eight years back, a court official said on Wednesday.





Parmod, his two sons Aditya and Amit, were also imposed with a fine of Rs 50,000 each by special court judge Ashok Kumar, who convicted them under the Indian Penal Code section 302.





According to government lawyer Kuldeep Kumar and complainant’s lawyer Dushyant Singh, the three victims were Pramod’s brother Lal Singh and his two sons Satish and Amit, who were shot dead on February 21, 2014, in their field in Nawala village.

With PTI inputs.