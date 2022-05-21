Saturday, May 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

3 More Bodies Recovered From Tunnel Collapse In J&K, Search On For 6 Missing

Jammu And Kashmir: The operation to rescue nine labourers feared trapped under the debris resumed early on Saturday after a fresh landslide on Friday evening had forced the authorities to suspend the process.

3 More Bodies Recovered From Tunnel Collapse In J&K, Search On For 6 Missing
ITBP jawans during rescue operation in Ramban area of J&K. Twitter/ITBP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 May 2022 4:32 pm

Three more bodies were recovered from the debris of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway that collapsed recently, raising the death toll to four, officials said on Saturday.

The operation to rescue nine labourers feared trapped under the debris resumed early on Saturday after a fresh landslide on Friday evening had forced the authorities to suspend the process.

After a hectic search stretching several hours, the rescue teams recovered two bodies and they were shifted to a nearby hospital for identification, the officials said. Another body was spotted under the debris and efforts are underway to pull it out, they added.

Related stories

Jammu And Kashmir's Political Map Redrawn As Delimitation Panel's Orders Comes Into Effect

Forest Fire Triggers Several Landmine Explosions Along LOC In Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

‘Hybrid’ Militant, Associate Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir’s Baramulla

The audit tunnel of T3 on the highway near Khooni Nallah in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district caved in at the start of the work at around 10.15 pm on Thursday, after which officials had confirmed that a labourer had died and three others were rescued.

Nine were feared trapped under the debris.

An operation to rescue them was soon launched but had to be suspended on Friday evening due to a fresh landslide and inclement weather. Over 15 rescuers, including the Station House Officer of Ramsu police station, Nayeem-Ul-Haq, had a narrow escape during this time, according to the officials.

(With PTI inputs)
    

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Tunnel Collapse Debris Rescue Operation Ramban Jammu Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Workers Dead
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Dalithood’ In Kollywood: The Dalit Magic In Tamil Cinema

‘Dalithood’ In Kollywood: The Dalit Magic In Tamil Cinema

Dalal Street Week Ahead: Markets To Remain Volatile, Nifty Seen In Range Of 15,700-16,400, Say Analysts

Dalal Street Week Ahead: Markets To Remain Volatile, Nifty Seen In Range Of 15,700-16,400, Say Analysts