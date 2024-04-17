National

3 Killed, 6 Injured As Autorickshaw Overturns In Jharkhand's Palamu

The accident happened near Pokraha, about 6 km from Medininagar, on the Panki-Medininagar Road, they said.

Advertisement

File%20Image
3 Killed, 6 Injured As Autorickshaw Overturns In Jharkhand's Palamu Photo: File Image
info_icon

Three persons were killed and six others injured as their autorickshaw overturned in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident happened near Pokraha, about 6 km from Medininagar, on the Panki-Medininagar Road, they said.

Sub-divisional Police Officer Manibhusan Pradad said the autorickshaw was overcrowded with 15 passengers on board when it overturned.

A 34-year-old woman and two girls, aged 6 and 8, of Shahpur were killed on the spot, he said.

The injured were admitted to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, he added.

Police seized the autorickshaw and took the driver into custody.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
  2. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Off Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
  3. Sports World LIVE: Nepal Trump Saudi Arabia In ACC Premier Cup, March Into Semi-Finals Unbeaten
  4. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
  5. Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For Phase 1 Of LS Polls; EC Asks Bengal Guv To Not Visit Cooch Behar On Voting Day
  6. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far
  7. Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported