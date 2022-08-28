Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

3 Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 60 Lakh From Uttar Pradesh Town On India-Nepal Border

Three people were arrested with heroin on Sunday in two separate incidents from Sonauli town on the Indo-Nepal border here, by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Police, a senior officer said.  

Heroin
Heroin PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 7:42 pm

Three people were arrested with heroin on Sunday in two separate incidents from Sonauli town on the Indo-Nepal border here, by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Police, a senior officer said.  

Satyam, 19, from Maharajganj district, who was on his way to Nepal from India, was arrested on Sunday morning during a routine check with 15gm of heroin in his possession, Sonauli Police Station SO Mahendra Yadav said.  

In another incident on Sunday, two men, identified as Amit, 36, and Durgesh Nishad, 45, from Sonauli, were arrested with 45 gram heroin from Shemra Chauraha area on the Indo-Nepal border, Yadav said.  

He said that the seized narcotics were valued at about Rs 60 lakh in the global market.  

Further investigation is underway to find out about the smugglers’ contacts and also the source of the seized narcotics, the officer said.  

Related stories

Mundra Port Heroin Seizure: NIA Arrests 2 Delhi Residents, Searches 20 Locations

Heroin Seizure Case: NIA Carries Out Searches In Delhi, Three Other States

Huge Quantities Of Brown Sugar And Heroin Seized In Assam

The accused have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances Act Three People Were Arrested With Heroin Maharajganj District Uttar Pradesh Indo-Nepal Border Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Heroin Worth Rs 60 Lakh Shemra Chauraha Area
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 cr

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 cr

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights