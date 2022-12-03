Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Covid-19 Update: India Logs 253 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload Comes Down To 4,597

According to Union Health Ministry's data, a decrease of 75 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in 24 hours.

Coronavirus (Representative image)
Coronavirus (Representative image) Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 10:36 am

India saw a single-day rise of 253 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 4,597, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The toll climbed to 5,30,627 with three more fatalities -- two reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Himachal Pradesh in 24 hours, it stated.  

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, which stands at 4.47 crore (4,46,73,166). The recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

A decrease of 75 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,37,942,  while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry, 219.93 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. 
 

Tags

National Coronavirus Cases COVID-19 Covid Vaccine Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Active Covid Cases Union Health Ministry Covid Positivity Rate
