2020 Delhi Riots: Can't Wait Endlessly For Forensic Report, Says Delhi HC Hearing Anthem Case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said it cannot wait "endlessly" for a forensic report connected to the death of a man allegedly forced to sing the national anthem during the 2020 riots and listed for April 3 an in-chamber hearing of a plea for an impartial probe.

The deceased's mother Kismatun moved high court in 2020 seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of her 23-year-old son Faizan. In a viral video, Faizan could be seen being beaten purportedly by policemen while being forced to sing the national anthem and 'Vande Mataram'.

While the Delhi Police counsel said forensic analysis of certain video footage was yet to be concluded by the National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat which has now asked for similar hard disks for "reference", the petitioner's counsel asserted that the report is not central the issue of directing a court-monitored SIT probe.

"I will have to put a stop to the whole forensic examination that is going on in Gujarat. I can't wait for it endlessly," said Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani.