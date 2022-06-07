Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
2 Persons Killed, 1 Injured After House Wall Collapses In Gujarat

The deceased included the old house owner, Babu Patel (60), who was getting his new residence constructed, and  labourer Harsh Barada (28).The incident took place in Sonasan village under Prantij taluka of the district

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 4:00 pm

 Two persons were killed and one was seriously injured after the wall of an old dilapidated house collapsed on them during the construction of a new house adjacent to it in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Tuesday, police said.The deceased included the old house owner, Babu Patel (60), who was getting his new residence constructed, and  labourer Harsh Barada (28), an official of Prantij police station said.The incident took place in Sonasan village under Prantij taluka of the district at around 8 am. "Two labourers and Patel were present at the site of construction of the latter's new residence when the wall of his  old house crashed on them," the official said. The three of them suffered serious head and other injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Himmatnagar, the headquarters of Sabarkantha district, where Patel and Barada were declared dead, he said.The other labourer, aged 22, was undergoing treatment, the official said.The two labourers hailed from Dungarpur in Rajasthan, he added.

Tags

National House Wall Collapses Gujarat Babu Patel Labourer Harsh Barada Sonasan Village Prantij Taluka Dungarpur Rajasthan
