2 Killed, 3 Injured After UP Roadways Bus Hits SUV In Muzaffarnagar

The accident took place on Sunday night when the SUV was on its way from Haridwar to Ghaziabad, police said.

2 people killed in a major accident in Uttar Pradesh
Two persons died and three were seriously injured when their SUV was hit by an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus on the Ganga canal road here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday night when the SUV was on its way from Haridwar to Ghaziabad, they said.

Ankur Tyagi (28) and Monti (25) died when their SUV was hit by an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus between Beldra and Nirgajni villages under the Bhopa police station area. Three other occupants of the SUV sustained serious injuries in the accident and were shifted to the hospital, Station House Officer Vinod Kumar said.

The bus driver fled after the accident, leaving behind his vehicle, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SHO said.

