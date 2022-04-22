Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

2 Hijab Wearing Students Disallowed To Take Their Exam In Karnataka

Karnataka Hijab controversy: The two female students—Aliya Assadi and Resham had collected their hall tickets and turned up donning burqas to take the exams at the Vidyodaya PU College in Udupi.

2 Hijab Wearing Students Disallowed To Take Their Exam In Karnataka
Students wearing Hijab barred from taking their examination in Karnataka. (File photo) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 12:40 pm

Hijab controversy refuses to die down in Karnataka with two female students barred from appearing for their 12th examination on Friday after they insisted on taking their exams wearing burqas(veils). 

The two students, as per NDTV report, who had first petitioned the court to allow Hijab inside classrooms were today turned away from the examination centre. 

The report said the two female students—Aliya Assadi and Resham had collected their hall tickets and turned up donning burqas to take the exams at the Vidyodaya PU College in Udupi. 

Related stories

Al-Qaeda Chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri Uses Karnataka Hijab Row To Target India’s Democracy

Karnataka Hijab Row: SDPI Accuses BJP Of ‘Sponsoring’ And ‘Promoting’ Controversy

Supreme Court To Consider Listing Plea On Karnataka Hijab Controversy

“They tried to convince the invigilators and the college principal for around 45 minutes but were eventually not allowed any exception to the court order upholding the state government's ban. They were then seen quietly leaving the premises without taking the exams,” the report mentioned.

Karnataka’s Education Minister BC Nagesh has already denied allowing students to take their exams in the hijab. 

Tags

National Karnataka Karnataka Hijab Controversy Karnataka Hijab Row Udupi Burqa/Headscarves/Hijab/Veils Hijab Row Examination Vidyodaya PU College Karnataka Government
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

What Is 'Woke Mind Virus'? Is Elon Musk Trying To Buy Netflix?

What Is 'Woke Mind Virus'? Is Elon Musk Trying To Buy Netflix?