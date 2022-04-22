2 Hijab Wearing Students Disallowed To Take Their Exam In Karnataka

Hijab controversy refuses to die down in Karnataka with two female students barred from appearing for their 12th examination on Friday after they insisted on taking their exams wearing burqas(veils).

The two students, as per NDTV report, who had first petitioned the court to allow Hijab inside classrooms were today turned away from the examination centre.

The report said the two female students—Aliya Assadi and Resham had collected their hall tickets and turned up donning burqas to take the exams at the Vidyodaya PU College in Udupi.

“They tried to convince the invigilators and the college principal for around 45 minutes but were eventually not allowed any exception to the court order upholding the state government's ban. They were then seen quietly leaving the premises without taking the exams,” the report mentioned.

Karnataka’s Education Minister BC Nagesh has already denied allowing students to take their exams in the hijab.