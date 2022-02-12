Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

2 Held For Snatching Woman's Bag In Delhi

The two accused were arrested on Friday, the police said.

2 Held For Snatching Woman's Bag In Delhi
2 Held For Snatching Woman's Bag In Delhi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 2:01 pm

Two men were arrested for allegedly snatching the bag of a woman from a moving e-rickshaw in the Anand Vihar area, police said on Saturday.


The woman, Ritu, fell off the e-rickshaw while resisting the snatching bid, which took place on Monday. She sustained severe head injuries and is stated to be critical, they said. The two accused were arrested on Friday, the police said.


Ritu and one of her relatives were going to attend a function near Cross River Mall in an e-rickshaw. Around 1.15 pm, when they reached the venue, two motorcycle-borne men came there and snatched her bag. Ritu resisted and fell from the e-rickshaw, suffering serious head injuries, they said.

Related stories

IPL Auction 2022: Suresh Raina, Steve Smith Go Unsold With 2 Crore Base Price

Kerala: Derailed Goods Train Cleared, Track Restoration Continues

Delhi: 2 Drive Off With Rickshaw Carrying Goods Worth Rs 2.4 Lakh, Arrested


A senior police officer said the woman was rushed to Hedgewar Hospital and was later shifted to Max Hospital in Patparganj. She suffered a brain haemorrhage and, her condition is stated to be critical. Ritu's husband, Sunil, said his wife has been unconscious since the day of the incident. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Snatching Delhi Police Arrest New Delhi Delhi Delhi - NCR
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

CRPF Officer Killed In Encounter With Naxals In Chhattisgarh, 1 Jawan Injured

CRPF Officer Killed In Encounter With Naxals In Chhattisgarh, 1 Jawan Injured

Maharashtra: Thane District Reports 165 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths

Illegal 'Hans' Packaging Centre Busted In Kerala

Puducherry Reports 81 New COVID-19 Cases, No Virus-Related Death

Migratory Vultures Radio-Tagged In MP's Panna Tiger Reserve

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air