2 Held For Snatching Woman's Bag In Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly snatching the bag of a woman from a moving e-rickshaw in the Anand Vihar area, police said on Saturday.



The woman, Ritu, fell off the e-rickshaw while resisting the snatching bid, which took place on Monday. She sustained severe head injuries and is stated to be critical, they said. The two accused were arrested on Friday, the police said.



Ritu and one of her relatives were going to attend a function near Cross River Mall in an e-rickshaw. Around 1.15 pm, when they reached the venue, two motorcycle-borne men came there and snatched her bag. Ritu resisted and fell from the e-rickshaw, suffering serious head injuries, they said.



A senior police officer said the woman was rushed to Hedgewar Hospital and was later shifted to Max Hospital in Patparganj. She suffered a brain haemorrhage and, her condition is stated to be critical. Ritu's husband, Sunil, said his wife has been unconscious since the day of the incident.

