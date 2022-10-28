Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Who Is Prajwal Pandey, 19-Year-Old Bihar Boy Part Of Rishi Sunak's Campaign?

Prajwal Pandey joined the Conservative Party in the UK in 2019 and he was invited to be part of the core committee of Sunak's campaign tea in August 2022. 

UK PM Rishi Sunak with Prajwal Pandey.

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 9:57 pm

A 19-year-old boy, Prajwal Pandey, from Siwan, Bihar is drawing attention on the internet for being chosen as a core committee member of Indian-origin British PM Rishi Sunak's 30-member campaign team. He has a connection with Jamapur village in Ziradei block, the same village where the first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad, was born.

Prajwal joined the Conservative Party in UK in 2019 and he was invited to be part of the core committee of Sunak's campaign tea in August 2022. 

At the age of 16, he joined the Youth Parliament of UK with record votes and address the UK Parliament. 

Prajwal was in the communications and outreach division of the campaign committee and worked with senior leaders and advisors on a daily basis. 

 He is the son of Rajesh Pandey, a software engineer who lives in the UK. 

Speaking to reporters, Pandey said that his son, while campaigning for Sunak, highlighted the future tax, income, education, foreign and defence policies of the UK. 

A student of King Edward VI Grammar School, Chelmsford, Essex, Prajwal holds expertise in maths and economics. 

