ADR analysed 872 out of 873 affidavits of candidates for the ongoing J&K election, excluding independent candidate Sarajan Ahmad Wagay from Beerwah for lack of complete documents. Of these, 152, or 17% of the total, have criminal charges against them. Phase one of the polling, which took place on September 18, saw criminal records on 26 of the 219 candidates. In the third and last phase, 67 of 415 candidates face criminal charges, with 57 of them charged with serious offences. At least 12 candidates have disclosed charges of attempted murder, while 15 have declared involvement in crimes against women, including three who face rape charges