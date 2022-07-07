17 Members Of Interstate Gang Of Vehicle Lifters Arrested, 45 Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
National

Meanwhile, at least three drug smugglers were arrested in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district and drugs worth over Rs 1 lakh were seized from their possession, police said on Thursday.

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 9:00 pm

Meghalaya Police arrested at least 17 members of an interstate gang of vehicle lifters in West Garo Hills district and recovered 45 stolen vehicles from different places,  an officer said on Thursday.

West Garo Hills, Superintendent of Police, V S Rathore said an SIT was instituted last week following which all vehicle theft cases in the past five years were investigated that led to the arrest of 17 people and the recovery of 45 vehicles from Rajabala (11), Jengjal (12), Tura (2), Dadengre (13) and 7 from Bongaigaon (Assam).

At least 10 cases of vehicle thefts - 6 from Assam and 4 from Meghalaya - were solved with the arrest of the interstate gang members and seizure of the stolen vehicles, he said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the police team, 

“Dacoits from different areas tried to indulge in criminal activities to jeopardize the peace in Meghalaya but @wghpolice nabbed 17 dacoits & recovered 45 bikes & 17 mobile phones in a well synchronized operation,” the chief minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, at least three drug smugglers were arrested in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district and drugs worth over Rs 1 lakh were seized from their possession, police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered at Khliehriat police station under NDPS Act in this connection, an officer said.

-With PTI Input

