National

15 Children Injured As School Bus Overturns In Ranchi's Mandar

The bus with 30 children onboard overturned at a turning, about 100 metres from the St Maria School in Mandar, police said.

Advertisement

School Bus Carrying 30 Children Overturns
info_icon

Fifteen children were injured after their school bus overturned in Ranchi on Saturday morning, police said.

The bus with 30 children onboard overturned at a turning, about 100 metres from the St Maria School in Mandar, they said.

"About 15 children were injured. They are under observation at the nearby Mission Hospital," officer-in-charge of Mandar police station Rahul Kumar told PTI.

One of the children received a head injury, he said, adding that a CT scan was being done.

Otherwise, the conditions of all the children are fine, the officer said.

The parent of a child alleged that the bus was speeding and the driver was talking on the phone when the accident happened.

Advertisement

"The bus was 45 minutes late today. To make up for that time, the driver was speeding and also talking on the phone with someone," she claimed.

The bus driver went on the run following the accident, police said, adding that a search was on for him.

An investigation was underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, besides verifying the allegations of the parents, they said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know