Jammu and Kashmir recorded 140 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the tally to 4,77,784, officials said. While 25 cases were reported from the Jammu division, 115 cases were reported from the Kashmir valley, they said.

The death toll due to the disease stood at 4,782, the officials said, adding no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours in the union territory.

There are 1,091 active cases, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,71,911, they said.

