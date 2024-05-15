National

14 Trapped In Hindustan Copper Limited's Kolihan Mines After Lift Collapses, Rescue Op Underway

Fourteen people, including officials and members of a Kolkata vigilance team are fear to be trapped in Hindustan Copper Limited's Kolihan Mine a lift collapsed on Tuesday night. Rescue operations to pull them out are underway.

ANI on X
Photo: ANI on X
info_icon

Fourteen people, including officials and members of a Kolkata vigilance team are fear to be trapped in Hindustan Copper Limited's Kolihan Mine a lift collapsed on Tuesday night. The incident took place in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district last night.

The lift carrying members of the vigilance team is believed to have crashed 2,000 feet inside in the mine. As per the latest update on Wednesday morning, rescue operations are underway.

As per reports, Chief Vigilance Officer Upendra Pandey, Khetri Copper Complex unit head GD Gupta, and Kolihan mine's Deputy General Manager AK Sharma, are believed to be amongst those who have been trapped.

Along with them, a journalist who entered the mine with the team as a photographer is also trapped.

Rescue operations to pull out the 14 members began on Tuesday night. Doctors and ambulances have been placed on standby outside the mine.

As of last night, the rescue team has been trying to secure communication with the trapped officials, which is yet to be established.

Local MLA Dharmpal Gurjar has stated that no causalities have been reported as of now and "everyone will come out safely".

“I had gone to Haryana for election campaign but when I got this information, I immediately came here. I called everyone and took stock of the entire situation. I have called the SDM here,” the BJP MLA told news agency ANI.

As per initial reports, the incident took place when the vigilance team along with senior officials went inside the mine for an inspection. As they were about to come up, a rope of the shaft broke, trapping the 14 officials inside.

(With inputs from agencies)

