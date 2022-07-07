Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

10-Month-Old Offered Compassionate Appointment By Railways After Parents Die In Accident

Officials stated that a 10-month-old girl who lost her parents in an accident in Chhattisgarh has been given a compassionate appointment by the railways.

undefined
Representational image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 7:41 pm

A 10-month-old girl who lost her parents in an accident in Chhattisgarh has been given a compassionate appointment by the railways, officials said. 

She can work for the national transporter after attaining the age of 18 years, they said.       

This is probably for the first time in the history of the state that such an offer has been given to a child of this age on compassionate grounds, officials said.

Compassionate appointments aim to render immediate help to families of dead government employees.

"On July 4, a 10-month-old girl was registered for compassionate appointment in the Personnel Department of South East Central Railways (SECR), Raipur Railway Division.

“The father of the child, Rajendra Kumar, was working as an assistant at a railway yard in Bhilai. He along with his wife died in a road accident on June 1. The child, however, survived,” a statement from SECR said.

Related stories

Southern Railways Install Braille Navigation Maps To Make Stations Friendly For Visually Impaired

Indian Railways Plans To Cut The Travel Time Between Delhi-Howrah By 2.5 To 3 Hours

Relief Materials To Be Transported Free Of Cost To Flood Hit Northeast States By The Railways

“All help was provided to Kumar’s family by the Raipur Railway Division according to rules," it said.

Officials said they took the child’s fingerprints to make an official registration in the railway records.

Accompanied by her relatives, the girl cried when her thumb impression was taken, recalled an official.

“It was a heart-wrenching moment. It was also difficult for us to take the thumb impression of such a small child,” he said.

Tags

National Official Registration Heart-wrenching Moment Compassionate Appointment Personnel Department South East Central Railways (SECR) Raipur Railway Division. National Transporter Dead Government Employees
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points