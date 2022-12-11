'You Don't Need A New Bottle To Enter The Kitchen', Vim Clarifies Stand Over Black Dishwash Liquid Exclusive For Men

A cheeky new ad for a dishwashing liquid made exclusively for men had left the internet perplexed. Though, some praised the advertisement for using an appealing marketing gimmick. Others criticise the advertisement for genderising household chores. Actor and Fitness Model Milind Soman shared a video on his Instagram on Friday, which went viral.



In the advertisement, a young man brags about helping his mother wash the dishes while working out in the gym, “Woh thodi thakaan ho gayi thi. Actually, kal raat na maine saare bartaan dhoye the. Mummy ki help kar deta hoon kabhi kabhi aur karni bhi chaiye (I scrubbed all the dishes last night, so I am a little worn out. Sometimes I assist my mother.),” he tells a woman.



Then enters Soman, and pulls his leg on his bragging, “Waah beta waah, kya bragging kar rahi hai. Go on, did you enjoy?" He then shows the man a bottle of the black dishwashing liquid, telling him that he may now wash all the dishes and continue to brag.

Some users called out the advertisement for “genderising” the “household chores.” One user wrote,” jokes apart, chores are not gender specific (sic) Ghar sabka hai, ghar ke kam bhi sabke hain!” (House is for everyone, and everyone is responsible for household chores.)

On Sunday, Vim came up with clarification and called the campaign for black dishwashing liquid for men, “was a joke”. In an “open letter”, Vim captioned the post as, “Hey guys, just something we want to say from the bottom of our b̶o̶t̶t̶l̶e̶s̶ hearts!'' The post read, “Only the bottle is different, the liquid inside has been the same all along... You don't need a new bottle to enter the kitchen, just the realisation that these are your chores too!”



