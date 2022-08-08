Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'Tiranga Yatra' in Delhi To Cover 8 Places Visited By Mahatma Gandhi: BJP

BJP leader Vijay Goel has announced a 'Tiranga yatra' will be held in Delhi which will pass through eight locations visited by Mahatma Gandhi.

undefined
Tiranga Yatra (Representative image) Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 8:44 pm

 BJP leader Vijay Goel on Monday said a 'tiranga yatra' will be held in Delhi on August 9 and it will pass through eight locations that were visited by Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle.

Union minister Jitendra Singh and BJP MP Prakash Javadekar will also take part in the march that will start from the Red Fort at 10 am, he said. "Thousands of people from different sections and age groups will participate in the yatra that will begin from Red Fort and proceed towards Chandni Chowk.

"With the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked a new spirit amongst the citizens across the country," Goel said. The 'tiranga yatra' will cover eight places in Chandni Chowk, including Katra Kushal Rai road, Marwadi Sarvajanik Pustakalaya, Gandhi Maidan, Sangam theatre, and Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, where Mahatma Gandhi visited and held meetings at during the freedom movement, he said.

Related stories

UGC Asks Higher Education Institutions To Create Awareness About 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena Flags Off 'Tiranga' Bicycle Rally

Delhi University To Organise 'Tiranga Yatra' On August 10

The central government has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under which people are being encouraged to hoist the tricolor at their houses to mark 75 years of India's independence. 

Tags

National Tiranga Yatra Delhi Freedom Struggle Mahatma Gandhi BJP Red Fort Har Ghar Tiranga
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

Brave New World: Paradigm Shift In Indian Education System After NEP 2020

Brave New World: Paradigm Shift In Indian Education System After NEP 2020