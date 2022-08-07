Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

‘Rusty Skies And Golden Winds’ – A Poetry Book By Young Author Launched In Jammu

A 100-page poetry book, written by 11-year-old Sannidhya Sharma, was launched by Union Minister Jitendra Singh here on Sunday, an official spokesman said.

Rusty Skies and Golden Winds
Rusty Skies and Golden Winds PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 10:16 pm

A 100-page poetry book, written by 11-year-old Sannidhya Sharma, was launched by Union Minister Jitendra Singh here on Sunday, an official spokesman said.

Titled ‘Rusty Skies and Golden Winds’, the book is an anthology of 40 poems in which the budding author, a student of class 7, defines the nature of the world.

Singh lauded the efforts of the young author in crystallizing his thoughts in the shape of a collection of his poems and congratulated him for this rare achievement at such a tender age and also wished him a bright future.

Throughout the book, the author wishes for a gust of golden winds and sends his soul on an adventure to discover all those shallow thoughts buried in the soils of time as he lifelessly stares into the rusty skies of dust.

Sharma hails from a remote village in Kharah on the outskirts of Jammu.

The book is published by Blue-rose publishers, and is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Kindle, the spokesman said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National A 100-page Poetry Book Official Spokesman Outskirts Of Jammu Remote Village In Kharah Gust Of Golden Winds Written By 11-year-old Sannidhya Sharma Union Minister Jitendra Singh Published By Blue-rose Publishers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CWG 2022: India Men's Hockey In Semis

CWG 2022: India Men's Hockey In Semis

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics