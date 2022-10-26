'Poorly Preserved Platelets, Not Mosambi Juice': UP Official Denies Allegation Over Death Of Dengue Patient

Days after a 32-year-old dengue patient died of being injected "mosambi" juice instead of platelets triggering an outrage, a senior government official denied the claim stating that it was "poorly preserved" platelets.

Sanjay Khatri, the District Magistrate of Prayagraj, on Wednesday said they had found that the patient had been given a packet of "poorly preserved" platelets.

According to a report by NDTV, Khatri said, "We had formed a three-member team to probe the incident. Their report found that the patient had been given poorly preserved platelets. We are taking action based on this information."

The family of the patient alleged that in the name of platelet, the family was handed a bag of sweet lime juice or 'mosambi juice' at the Global Hospital and Trauma Centre in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) via a middleman.

On receiving the same, when the health of the patient deteriorated, the family took him to another private hospital where he was declared dead.

The family alleged that the doctors at the second hospital informed them that the bag had fake platelet that was a mix of chemicals and sweet lime juice.

However, the hospital has denied the allegations and said that the platelet was arranged by the family members. The owner of the hospital said that the patient's platelets level dropped to 17,000, following which his relatives were asked to arrange blood platelets.

NDTV quoted him saying, "They brought five units of platelets from a government hospital. After a transfusion of three units, the patient had a reaction. So we stopped it."

Following the incident, the Global Hospital and Trauma Centre has been slapped with a demolition notice for unauthorised construction. The notice says the Uttar Pradesh hospital must be vacated by Friday.

The hospital was sealed last week after a preliminary enquiry revealed lapses on the part of its authorities. Its authorities had not replied to the earlier notices in this regard. All the patients have been vacated.