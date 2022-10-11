Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
'Mahakal Lok' Corridor: PM Modi Performs Puja At Lord Mahakal Temple In Ujjain

In Ujjain, Narendra Modi performed puja at Lord Mahakal's temple on Tuesday evening ahead of the inauguration of the Mahakal Lok corridor's first phase.

'Mahakal Lok' Corridor: PM Modi Performs Puja At Lord Mahakal Temple In Ujjain
'Mahakal Lok' Corridor: PM Modi Performs Puja At Lord Mahakal Temple In Ujjain Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/OUTLOOK

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 7:11 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening performed puja at Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain ahead of dedicating to the nation the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor. 

Modi, attired in traditional dhoti and gamcha (stole), entered the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Mahakal temple at around 6 PM.

He was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Earlier, the prime minister arrived at Indore airport from Ahmedabad where he was welcomed by Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya.

Later, he flew to Ujjain in a chopper where he was received by the governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chouhan.

National Mahakal Ujjain Mahakal Temple Ujjain Ujjaini Mahakali Temple PM Modi Puja
