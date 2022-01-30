Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

'Hindutvawadis' Feel Mahatma Gandhi Is No More, But He Is Alive Where There Is Truth: Rahul

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said, "We pay our tribute to the Father of the Nation on his death anniversary. On this day, also observed as Martyrs' day, we salute all the brave men and women who laid their lives for the country."

'Hindutvawadis' Feel Mahatma Gandhi Is No More, But He Is Alive Where There Is Truth: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 3:41 pm

The Congress on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying, "Hindutvawadis" feel the Father of the Nation is no more but he is alive, where there is truth. Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. The Father of the Nation's death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

"A 'Hindutvawadi' had shot Gandhi ji. All 'Hindutvawadis' feel that Gandhiji is no more. Where there is truth, Bapu is still alive there," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi, using the hashtag 'Forever Gandhi'. Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat here.

On his Twitter handle, Rahul Gandhi also shared a quote of Mahatma Gandhi: "When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible but in the end, they always fall. Think of it always." Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, posting a quote by him on ahimsa (non-violence).

Related stories

Lok Ayukta Amendment Row: Congress Requests Yechury's Intervention

Pegasus Row: Congress Slams Modi Regime For Hijacking Democracy And Deceiving Parliament

‘Illegal Snooping Using Pegasus Amounts To Treason’: Congress

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said, "We pay our tribute to the Father of the Nation on his death anniversary. On this day, also observed as Martyrs' day, we salute all the brave men and women who laid their lives for the country."

"Our beloved Bapu may not be amongst us today to lead us through these tough times but his ways of fighting fearlessly & relentlessly against tyranny, apathy, injustice & falsehood continue to guide us in our quest for a prosperous & progressive India," the Congress said. Several senior Congress leaders paid homage to the Father of the Nation.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Rahul Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi Twitter Congress Priyanka Gandhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

How Shaheen Bagh Challenged Stereotypes About Muslim Women 

How Shaheen Bagh Challenged Stereotypes About Muslim Women 

Make In India, Atmanirbhar Bharat New Definitions Of Mahatma Gandhi's Swadeshi Movement: Amit Shah

Daily COVID-19 Cases Shoot Up In Pondy, 5 More Deaths

MVA Is Maharashtra's Political Future; No Room For Sena- BJP Reunion, Says Sanjay Raut

Wet Spell Likely In Kashmir Next Week

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services bands perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Beating Retreat Ceremony In Delhi Leaves Viewers Mesmerised

Ash Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia

Australian Open 2022, Day 13: Aussie Joy As Ash Barty, Thanasi Kokkinakis-Nick Kyrgios Pair Win Titles

Phil Collins was seen in the 1991 film 'Hook', the classic Peter Pan action adventure where he played the role of Inspector Good.

Happy Birthday Phil Collins: Acting Appearances Of The Musician

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi