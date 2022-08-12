Friday, Aug 12, 2022
'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign: Iconic Art Deco Buildings In Mumbai's Marine Drive To Get Tricolour Glow

Catching the sea breeze at Marine Drive in Mumbai
The famous art deco buildings on the seafront at Marine Drive in south Mumbai will be lit up in the colours of the national flag as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign Abhishek Sah Photography / Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 8:14 pm

The famous art deco buildings on the seafront at Marine Drive in south Mumbai will be lit up in the colours of the national flag as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign for the next three days, a civic official said on Friday.  

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will spend Rs 48 lakh to illuminate 28 art deco buildings lining the Queen's Necklace stretch from August 13 to 15, he said. The move has come after the residents refused to spend the amount from their own pocket to light the iconic structures, it was stated. 

The BMC, which is the richest civic body in the country, has been collecting funds for the illumination work through corporate social responsibility (CSR) and has raised Rs 24 lakh so far. 

The civic body in a statement said that it has received Rs 24 lakh, which is 50 per cent of the total amount needed for illumination of the buildings at Marine Drive for three days. The BMC has already appealed to the other commercial buildings in the area to light up their premises in tricolour, the statement said. 

In order to mark the 75th year of India's independence, the civic authorities have spent Rs 7 crore to distribute 35 lakh flags to households and collected money through CSR for the same.

(With PTI inputs)

