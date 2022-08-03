'Foolishness Of Nehru And Vajpayee...': Subramanian Swamy Hits Out At Former PMs Over China Debate

BJP leader and former union minister Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday criticised former prime ministers, Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee for their 'foolishness' for which Indians had to 'concede that Tibet and Taiwan as part of China'.



Lashing out at PM Modi, he further added that now China does not even honour the mutually agreed LAC and has grabbed parts of Ladakh.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "We Indians conceded that Tibet and Taiwan as part of China due the foolishness of Nehru and ABV. But now China does even honour the mutually agreed LAC and grabbed parts of Ladakh while Modi is in stupor stating "koi aaya nahin". China should know we have elections to decide."

Swamy's remarks come amid the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan despite repeated 'warnings' by China.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet on Tuesday and became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military manoeuvres in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.



The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognising the island's sovereignty.



