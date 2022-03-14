Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

‘Congress Won’t Be Visible In Panchayat Elections If Gandhi Family Continues To Lead It’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it was up to Congress to decide whether it wants to revive or continue its losing trend with the Gandhis at the helm.

‘Congress Won’t Be Visible In Panchayat Elections If Gandhi Family Continues To Lead It’: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 7:06 pm

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the Congress will "go down and won't be visible even in panchayat elections" if the Gandhi-Nehru family continues to lead the grand old party.

The North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor said it was up to Congress to decide whether it wants to revive or continue its losing trend with the Gandhis at the helm.

Related stories

Amarinder Singh Holds Gandhis Responsible For Congress Rout In Punjab

Congress Working Committee Meet: Sonia Gandhi To Continue As President, Take Up Organisational Changes

Congress CWC Meet: Party Workers Gather Near AICC HQ In Support Of Rahul

Sarma had joined the BJP from Congress in 2013.

"Successive defeats in elections have proved that the Gandhis cannot lead Congress to victory," he told reporters.

"So, in my view, the Gandhis will take Congress to a situation where it won't be visible even in panchayat elections in the days to come," he added.

The chief minister said that it is up to Congress to decide whether to go up or "go down with the Gandhis".(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Congress Gandhis Himanta Biswas Sarma Assam BJP Panchayat Polls North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Assembly Elections Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sunny Leone Denied Work Permit By Bangladesh For Shooting ‘Soldiers’

Sunny Leone Denied Work Permit By Bangladesh For Shooting ‘Soldiers’

'The Kashmir' Files Actor Prakash Belawadi Apologises For His Silence On Plight of Kashmiri Pandits

'The Kashmir' Files Actor Prakash Belawadi Apologises For His Silence On Plight of Kashmiri Pandits