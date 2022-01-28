'Bollywood Park', 'Dinosaur Park' Get South Delhi Civic Body Nod For Creation

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), in its standing committee meeting on Friday, approved the creation of a "Bollywood Park" in Jangpura and also the development of Phase-2 of "Waste to Wonder Park" where it will build a "Dinosaur Park" for children, civic authorities said.

According to standing committee chairman BK Oberoi, the "Bollywood Park" will showcase the history of Indian cinema and its evolution through various artefacts, sculptures, cutouts of actors — all made out of waste material.

"The Bollywood Park will be built in an old park in Jangpura. This will be a unique park where artists will display the evolution of Indian cinema right from the first film Raja Harishchandra to contemporary films. Along with Hindi cinema, we will also try to showcase the history of other language cinema as well," Oberoi said.

He added that this theme park will also become a good source of revenue like Waste to Wonder Park and Bharat Darshan Park. An official of the SDMC's horticulture department said Bollywood Park will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore, out of which Rs 4 crore will be for maintenance and operation of the park.

The area of the park is likely to be around five-acre. Scenes of popular movies, songs, cut-outs of actors etc will be displayed here, the official said.

All the replicas related to Indian cinema in the park will be made through scrap materials like iron rods, nuts and bolts, fans, wires, pipes among others, the official said.

Similarly, the civic body will develop phase-2 of the popular "Waste to Wonder Park", where a theme park "Dinosaur Park", will be constructed for children with the help of scrap items. According to the proposal document, this park will come up in a three-acre land lying unused in Waste to Wonder Park.

"Here we will develop Dinosaur Park to attract more children. Replicas of various types of dinosaurs will be made out of scrap materials here. The arrangement will also be made so that each replica of a dinosaur produces the sound that the particular species used to produce," Oberoi said.

Meanwhile, the SDMC's standing committee also approved proposals of the creation of urban infrastructure at Shaheed Park at ITO and the development of phase-2 of Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh. Standing Committee Chairman Oberoi said that more statutes or replicas of historical leaders and kings will be built in Shaheed Park.

"We aim to build replicas of prominent historical figures such as Subhas Chandra Bose, Chanakya, Chandragupta Maurya, Sardar Patel etc. All these will be made out of waste materials on the concept of waste to art," Oberoi said.

He added that historical monuments of remaining states and Union Territories which could not be covered in the first phase will be developed in phase-2 of the Bharat Darshan Park.

Bharat Darshan Park has replicas of historical monuments, including Qutub Minar and Konark Temple, from nearly 17 states and Union Territories.

With PTI inputs.