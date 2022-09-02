PAK Vs HK, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mohammad Rizwan Takes Charge As Pakistan (156/2) Shift Gears

Big Over Ayush Shukla returns for his third over. Wide, down the line. One more, same corridor. And asix over long-off for Khushdil Shah. A dot, courtest a little tickle. Then a wide, down leg. A single, to fine leg. And a couple to mid-on as Khushdil Shah makes a reluctant return. One more single, then five wides. Down leg and beats the wicketkeeper, between the legs. Fourth wide in the over. A yorker to end the over. 18 from the over. 63 in the last 30 balls. PAK - 156/2 (18)

Improvisation A dot then a single, then Mohammad Rizwan hits the fourth for a four over short fine leg. Improvisation. Then another, this time to third man for three. A very late dab. A single to end the over. Nine from the over. PAK - 138/2 (17)

Stand Broken Ehsan Khan returns for his third over. Fakhar Zaman comes down and makes it a full toss. But he slashes it straight to Aizaz Khan at point. He goes for 53 off 41. 116-run stand in 81 balls broken. Khushdil Shah is the new man. PAK - 129/2 (16.1)

Fakhar Fifty Yasim Murtaza on with his final over. Fakhar Zaman hits the first ball for a for, through extra cover. Then two singles, and a six from Fakhar. 101m biggie. Fifty in 38 balls. A dot. A single to end the over. 13 from the over. 0/36 for Murtaza tonight. PAK - 129/1 (16)

100-run Stand Mohammad Ghazanfar on with his final over. Mohammad Rizwan takes a couple to mid-wicket. Three singles, and a six. Fakhar Zaman launches over mid-wicket. 102-run stand in 73 balls. Then settles for a single. 12 from the over. 0/38 for Ghazanfar. 52 runs in the last 30 balls. PAK - 116/1 (15)

Big Stand A single to end the over. 11 from Yasim Murtaza's third. 91-run stand in 68 balls for the second wicket. PAK - 104/1 (14)

100 Up Yasim Murtaza returns for his third over. A single and fifty in 42 balls for Mohammad Rizwan. Fakhar Zaman takes a couple to deep midwicket. And a single to rotate the strike. Rizwan hits the next for a four, to mid-wicket. Sweeping hard. 100 up for Pakistan. And a couple to mid-wicket. Slow from Hong Kong fielders. And Rizwan takes a breather.

Rizwan Four Mohammad Ghazanfar on with his third over. Three singles, then an inside edge. Gets through in between the legs of the keeper for a couple for Mohammad Rizwan. And a four, past backward point. Rizwan on 48. A single to end the 10-run over. 39 runs in the last 30 balls. PAK - 93/1 (13)

Singles Aizaz Khan back for his second over. Appeal for a stumping. Very quick work. Umpires also checking for the caught behind. Mohammad Rizwan is fine. In between, that six in the previous over was Rizwan's 50th in T20Is. A single to mid-wicket, another one. Two wides, down the leg. Then three singles. Seven from the over. PAK - 83/1 (12)

First Six Mohammad Ghazanfar on with his second over. Two singles and a couple for Fakhar Zaman to deep square leg. Another single, and the first six of the match. Mohammad Rizwan comes down and lofts straight for the maximum. 75m. And a quick single. 12 runs from the over. PAK - 76/1 (11)

50-run Stand Yasim Murtaza continues. Five singles, and a 50-run stand in 43 balls. And one more single to end the over. 28 runs in the last 30 balls. Drinks. PAK - 64/1 (10)

Overturns Mohammad Ghazanfar on with his first over. A dot, then a single. Mohammad Rizwan takes a couple to third man. A dot, then a single. And the leg-spinner strikes. Given LBW out. Fakhar Zaman takes the review. No bat involved. But pitching outside leg. Review saves the batter. Four runs from the over. 45-run stand in 38 balls. PAK - 58/1 (9)

Review Yasim Murtaza gets his first over. A dot, then a one-handed sweep for a four for Mohammad Rizwan. And 50 for Pakistan. A single, a dot, then a single for Fakhar Zaman. Almost a catch. Appeal for catch. Brilliant reflex action from Scott McKechnie to go for the catch after Rizwan gets an inside edge. Umpires checking it. No catch. Six from the over. PAK - 54/1 (8)

Singles And Couples Aizaz Khan gets his first over. A single, a wide down the leg, and one more single. Two more singles. A couple for Mohammad Rizwan, then a single to end the over. Eight from the over. PAK - 48/1 (7)

Powerplay Over Ehsan Khan returns for his second over. A dot, then a couple to sweeper cover for Fakhar Zaman. A single. Another dot, and a single to mid-wicket. A dot to end the powerplay. Four from the over, PAK - 40/1 (6)

Rizwan Fours Ayush Shukla returns for his second over. A wishful appeal for LBW against Mohammad Rizwan. Outside off. A single to square leg. A widish delivery and the punishment it deserves. Rizwan creams it past point. Wicketkeeper stands up. A dot, then another four to third man. Second for Rizwan. 10 from the over. PAK - 36/1 (5)

Let Off Haroon Arshad on with his second over. A dot, then a misfield at mid-off. Four for Fakhar Zaman. And wide, outside off. Another one. Same channel. Well, also a front-foot no-ball. Free hit. Haroon produces a well-executed slower ball in the reload. Then, a let off. Fakhar plays to extra cover and gives up mid-pitch. Needed a direct hit. A single for the effort. A single, then a four to fine leg for Fakhar. 12 from the over. PAK - 26/1 (4)

Big Over Fakhar Zaman is the new man, and he takes a single. Seven runs and one big wicket in Ehsan Khan's first over. PAK - 14/1 (3)

Babar Out Bowling change. Spin on with Ehsan Khan. A single, a dot, then a single. Babar Azam hits the next for a four, past short fine leg. And the wicket. Caught and bowled. Leading edge. Wonderfully taken. Another failure for Babar (9 off 8). PAK - 13/1 (2.5)

Cautious Openers Ayush Shukla shares the new ball. Three singles, then a dot for Babar Azam. A dot, then two more singles. PAK - 7/0 (2)

Good Start Three dots, then a single for Mohammad Rizwan to third man. A dot, then a single for Babar Azam to cover. Two runs from Haroon Arshad's first over.

Play Begins Mohammad Rizwan to take the strike. His opening partner is Babar Azam. Haroon Arshad with the new ball.

Ready... Players and match officials are in the middle. National anthems first.

Captains At The Toss Nizakat Khan, Hong Kong : "We are going to make sure today that we stick to our plans and execute them... Today, we have a very good plan and I am sure that the boys will do well." He also reckons that they are very good at chasing. Babar Azam, Pakistan : "Would have batted first. We wanted to put runs on the board and put them under pressure." About the India game - "Our confidence is the same. It was a tight game."

Playing XIs Both sides are unchanged. Pakistan : Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani. Hong Kong : Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Toss Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan wins the toss and he opts to bowl first, again.

Jadeja Update India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is out of the tournament with a knee injury. Axar Patel has been named his replacement.

For The Record There are at least five Pakistan-born players in the Hong Kong squad.

Squads Pakistan : Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali. Hong Kong : Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal.