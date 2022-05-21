IPL 2022, MI Vs DC, Live Cricket Scores: Spinners Choke Delhi Capitals (55/4) After Jasprit Bumrah's Twin Strikes

WICKET 8.4 - Things get worse for Delhi Capitals. Sarfaraz Khan has been dismissed by Mayank Markande. It was a typical leg spin delivery that got some good turn and bounce off the surface. Sarfaraz edged it to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. Only four runs came off the over and a wicket. DC 52/4 (9)

DC Look To Rebuild Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan have a lot of responsibilities on their shoulders. They not only have to stay at the crease for longer period, but also need to score quick runs for DC. The scoring rate of the side is only six runs per over, they need to do much better than this. DC 48/3 (8)

WICKET Prithvi Shaw is out! This is sensational bowling from Jasprit Bumrah. He bowled a quick bouncer on the body of Shaw, who failed to get off the line and eventually hit the ball from the handle of his bat. Ishan Kishan took a good catch running and diving forward behind the stumps. DC 31/3 (5.4)

MI In Control Both Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant are taking their time. While Shaw is trying to play with lesser risk to score runs, Pant is new at the crease and has held his bat so far. DC 29/2 (5)

Bumrah Strikes! Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Mitchell Marsh for a first-ball duck. He bowled a good length delivery outside off stump and Marsh edged it to slip. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma took a beautiful catch at first slip. DC 22/2 (3.2)

WICKET Daniel Sams has got the wicket of David Warner. This is brilliant bowling from him. He first choked the DC batters for room and eventually got the wicket of Warner as reward. It was a short of a length ball bowled close to off stump and Warner hit it exactly into the hands of short third man. DC 21/1 (3)

It's Game Time Prithvi Shaw is on the strike, David Warner is at the other end. Daniel Sams has the new ball in hand. Here we go! A FOUR and a couple came off the first over. DC 6/0 (1)

No Arjun Tendulkar In MI Squad Arjun Tendulkar's wait to play his maiden IPL game continues as he fails to find a berth in the playing XI today as well.

Playing XIs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

It's Raining At Wankhede There is some rain at Wankhede Stadium. The covers are on. Let's hope the rain doesn't hamper the game.

MI Opt To Bowl Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals.

DC Bank On David Warner With 427 runs across 11 matches, David Warner is the highest run-getter for Delhi Capitals this season. The side must be hoping for another special knock from the southpaw to make it to the playoffs.

Rohit Sharma Close To 900 Fours Rohit Sharma has hit 899 fours in 370 innings of 383 matches. He is just one boundary short to become the third Indian and ninth batter overall to hit 900 fours in T20 cricket.

Head-to-head Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have faced each other a total of 31 times in IPL. MI lead DC 16-15 in the head-to-head records. In the first-leg game between the sides this season, DC had defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets.