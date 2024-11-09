West Asia: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Officially Steps Down; Experts Warn Of Famine In Gaza | Latest

As the conflict in the West Asia continues to escalate, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, with the United Nations warning of imminent famine in northern Gaza and limited aid deliveries despite US pressure on Israel to ramp up assistance. With the death toll in Gaza surpassing 43,000, and the region's infrastructure devastated by Israeli bombardment, the need for immediate aid and a ceasefire remains urgent.
Meanwhile, Israeli PM Netanyahu replaced the defense minister Yoav Gallant with foreign minister Israel Katz. This move sparked widespread protests across Israel.
Here are the latest updates:
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant steps down, replaced by Israel Katz
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant officially stepped down on Friday after being fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the week. The move has caused shockwaves across Israe. Gallant is replaced by Israel Katz, who was serving a the foreign minister till now and is a long-time Netanyahu loyalist.
Katz took charge as defense minister on Friday, while Gallant, who many in Israel viewed as the only moderate voice in the far-right government, stepped down amid mass protests. Katz, a veteran Cabinet member, is expected to continue Netanyahu's hardline policies, including the ongoing military operations in Gaza. Many Israelis fear it signals a shift away from efforts to negotiate with Gaza and secure the release of hostages still held by Hamas.
UN warns of imminent famine in Gaza
The United Nations and hunger experts have issued a grave warning that there is a “strong likelihood” that famine is imminent in parts of northern Gaza, where Israel's military operations have led to extreme destruction. An alert issued Friday by the experts calls the humanitarian situation throughout the Gaza Strip “extremely grave and rapidly deteriorating.” The UN's Famine Review Committee said that immediate action “within days not weeks” is needed to prevent a catastrophic situation as food access continues to deteriorate rapidly.
The alert comes as Israel's offensive in the north, combined with the Israeli-imposed blockade and limited aid deliveries, has left up to 100,000 people at risk of starvation.
Experts highlighted that food insecurity in Gaza has reached critical levels, with approximately 75,000 to 95,000 people in the northern region unable to access essential supplies. Despite the urgency, aid deliveries into Gaza remain below required levels, with only 300 truckloads expected in the coming days, far short of the 350 trucks per day demanded by the US.
15 killed in Lebanon in last 24 hours
As the Israel-Hezbollah conflict continues, the Lebanese health ministry reported on Friday that 15 people were killed and 69 wounded in the past 24 hours as Israeli strikes targeted southern Lebanon. Since October 8, Hezbollah has supported Hamas in Gaza, and the group’s cross-border artillery fire has intensified the conflict. The Lebanese Health Ministry reports that over 3,100 people have been killed, with more than 13,000 injured since the escalation of hostilities.
Meanwhile, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has also accused Israeli forces of deliberately destroying its property in violation of international law. UNIFIL reported that Israeli bulldozers and excavators destroyed part of its fence and a concrete structure in Ras Naqoura, a key peacekeeping area along the Lebanese border.
Limited aid reaches Gaza despite US pressure
The Israeli military body responsible for aid, COGAT, announced it is preparing to open a new crossing into Gaza to facilitate the delivery of essential supplies. The Kissufim crossing, located near central Gaza, will soon be used for food, aid, and fuel deliveries. However, no timeline has been provided for its opening, and the UN has warned that the most desperate areas are in northern Gaza, where aid has not been able to reach.
The US has been putting pressure on Israel to ramp up aid deliveries, with a deadline approaching for Israel to increase the number of daily trucks to 350. As of now, the daily average is 57, which is far below this target. The US has made it clear that failure to meet this goal could affect future military aid to Israel.
UN says 70 percent of Gaza deaths are women and children
The United Nations Human Rights Office published a report on Friday, revealing that 70 percent of the deaths in Gaza since the start of the war have been women and children. The report, which examined over 8,000 verified deaths between October 7, 2023, and September 2, 2024, cites Israeli airstrikes as the primary cause of civilian casualties. Most deaths occurred in densely populated residential areas, with attacks on civilian infrastructure, including homes, hospitals, and schools.
Netanyahu appoints Yechiel Leiter as ambassador to the US
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Yechiel Leiter as Israel's new Ambassador to the United States. Leiter, a close ally of Netanyahu, will replace Michael Herzog. Netanyahu said that US-born Leiter is a “highly talented diplomat, an eloquent speaker,” with a “deep understanding of American culture and politics.”
Leiter’s appointment comes at a time when Israel is facing increasing pressure from the international community, particularly the United States, to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to bring an end to the ongoing conflict.
Turkish President urges Trump to end middle east conflicts
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking to journalists on Friday, expressed hope that US President-elect Donald Trump would fulfill promises to end conflicts in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing violence in Gaza. Erdogan called for the US to halt arms support to Israel, citing what he described as “Israeli aggression” in Gaza and Lebanon. He urged Trump to push Israel to cease its military actions in the region.
Erdogan has been one of Israel’s harshest critics throughout the conflict, accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians and condemning Western nations for their support of Israeli military operations.