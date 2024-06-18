Vladimir Putin Thanks North Korea For Supporting His Ukraine Actions, Heads To Pyongyang For Summit With Kim Jong Un

In his first visit in 24 years, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked North Korea for supporting his actions in Ukraine while assuring that their countries would continue to cooperate closely to overcome U.S.-led sanctions. Later on Tuesday, Putin headed to Pyongyang to attend a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The streets of the capital city Pyongyang were decorated with Putin’s portraits and Russian flags while a banner hung on a building read “We warmly welcome the President of the Russian Federation.”
Putin, who made his first trip to North Korea in 24 years, said he highly appreciates its firm support of his military action in Ukraine. He said the countries would continue to “resolutely oppose” what he described as Western ambitions “to hinder the establishment of a multipolar world order based on justice, mutual respect for sovereignty, considering each other’s interests.”