Venezuela: EU Rejects Election Results, Maduro Govt Opens Criminal Investigation Into Opposition Leaders

Following the controversial presidential elections in Venezuela, the European Union has joined hands with the United States and other Latin American countries to reject Nicolas Maduro's win. This decision comes after the opposition in Venezuela alleged election fraud and poll rigging in Maduro's favour.
While the disputed results continue to spark tensions in the Latin American country, the Maduro government has launched criminal investigations into opposition figures Edmundo González Urrutia and María Corina Machado.
Venezuela's Disputed Election Results Spark Tensions
EU Rejects Maduro's Win
The European Union backed the US and Latin American countries such as Argentina, Brazil and more to reject the results of the Venezuelan presidential results.
As per an official statement released by the EU Council, the results published by Venezuela's National Electoral Council on August 2 "Cannot be recognised".
"Copies of the electoral voting records published by the opposition, and reviewed by several independent organisations, indicate that Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia would appear to be the winner of the Presidential elections by a significant majority," stated EU, falling short of officially recognising Gonzalez as president-elect.
"Any attempt to delay the full publication of the official voting records will only cast further doubt," the regional bloc added. Along with the EU, Pope Francis has also urged Venezuelans to "seek the truth" regarding the election results.
What Did The Result Tally Say?
As per the information published by the National Electoral Council on Friday, Nicolas Maduro received 52 percent of the vote as opposed to 43 percent for Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.
The opposition has alleged that the votes have been rigged in favour of Maduro Days after the initial results were announced, the opposition alleged that their landslide victory had been "stolen" and fraud had been committed to ensure another six-years of Maduro.
Criminal Investigation Launched Into Opposition
Days after the CNE published its final tally, the Venezuelan Public Ministry launched criminal investigations into presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia and opposition leader María Corina Machado.
As per the statement released by Attorney General Tarek William Saab, the decision comes after the two opposition leaders called for the military and police to "stand on the side of the people".
Gonzalez and Machado have been accused of "falsely announcing a winner of the presidential elections" and rejecting the result issued by the National Electoral Council.
The opposition leaders will now be investigated for "the alleged commission of the crimes of usurpation of functions, dissemination of false information to cause unrest, incitement to disobey the law, incitement to insurrection, association to commit crimes and conspiracy."