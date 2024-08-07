International

Venezuela: EU Rejects Election Results, Maduro Govt Opens Criminal Investigation Into Opposition Leaders

Following the controversial presidential elections in Venezuela, the European Union has joined hands with the United States and other Latin American countries to reject Nicolas Maduro's win.

venezuela president nicolas maduro
EU Rejects Election Results, Maduro Govt Opens Criminal Investigation Into Opposition Leaders Photo: Matias Delacroix
info_icon

Following the controversial presidential elections in Venezuela, the European Union has joined hands with the United States and other Latin American countries to reject Nicolas Maduro's win. This decision comes after the opposition in Venezuela alleged election fraud and poll rigging in Maduro's favour.

While the disputed results continue to spark tensions in the Latin American country, the Maduro government has launched criminal investigations into opposition figures Edmundo González Urrutia and María Corina Machado.

Venezuela's Disputed Election Results Spark Tensions

EU Rejects Maduro's Win

The European Union backed the US and Latin American countries such as Argentina, Brazil and more to reject the results of the Venezuelan presidential results.

As per an official statement released by the EU Council, the results published by Venezuela's National Electoral Council on August 2 "Cannot be recognised".

"Copies of the electoral voting records published by the opposition, and reviewed by several independent organisations, indicate that Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia would appear to be the winner of the Presidential elections by a significant majority," stated EU, falling short of officially recognising Gonzalez as president-elect.

"Any attempt to delay the full publication of the official voting records will only cast further doubt," the regional bloc added. Along with the EU, Pope Francis has also urged Venezuelans to "seek the truth" regarding the election results.

What Did The Result Tally Say?

As per the information published by the National Electoral Council on Friday, Nicolas Maduro received 52 percent of the vote as opposed to 43 percent for Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

The opposition has alleged that the votes have been rigged in favour of Maduro Days after the initial results were announced, the opposition alleged that their landslide victory had been "stolen" and fraud had been committed to ensure another six-years of Maduro.

Criminal Investigation Launched Into Opposition

Days after the CNE published its final tally, the Venezuelan Public Ministry launched criminal investigations into presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia and opposition leader María Corina Machado.

As per the statement released by Attorney General Tarek William Saab, the decision comes after the two opposition leaders called for the military and police to "stand on the side of the people".

Gonzalez and Machado have been accused of "falsely announcing a winner of the presidential elections" and rejecting the result issued by the National Electoral Council.

The opposition leaders will now be investigated for "the alleged commission of the crimes of usurpation of functions, dissemination of false information to cause unrest, incitement to disobey the law, incitement to insurrection, association to commit crimes and conspiracy."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  2. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
  3. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  5. Vinod Kambli, Former India Cricketer, Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
Football News
  1. Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Rangers, Champions League Qualifying: Dessers Leaves It Late To Salvage First-Leg Draw
  2. Sonia Bompastor Aiming To Build On Emma Hayes' Legacy At Chelsea
  3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Did Not Want To Listen To Manchester United's 'Class Of 1992'
  4. Andre Onana Promises 'A Lot More Risks' At Manchester United Next Season
  5. Spain Vs France, Paris Olympics 2024: Thierry Henry Delighted After Guiding FRA To Final
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  2. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  3. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  4. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  5. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  2. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort
  3. India 2-3 Germany Highlights, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: IND Lose Humdinger; To Fight For Bronze
  4. IND 2-3 GER: India's Olympic Gold Dreams Shattered After Semis Loss To Germany; To Fight For Bronze
  5. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Semi-Final: IND Vs GER Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  2. SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Against Punjab And Haryana HC Judge For Slamming Apex Court's Stay Order
  3. 'Will PM Modi Call And Apologise?': Congress Recalls Delhi Protests Ahead Of Vinesh Phogat's Gold Medal Match
  4. 'Where Is End Of Tunnel': SC Asks CBI, ED As It Reserves Order On Manish Sisodia Bail Plea In Excise Case
  5. IIT Madras Receives Funding Of Rs 228 Crore From Alumni
Entertainment News
  1. Shraddha Kapoor Teaches Us How To Look Classy And Sexy In Red Outfits
  2. Is Chiyaan Vikram Part Of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Film? Here's What The 'Thangalaan' Actor Has To Say
  3. Divya Seth's Daughter Mihika Passes Away, Actress Shares The Heartbreaking News On Social Media
  4. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  5. Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's Show 'Barzakh' To Be Withdrawn From YouTube Pakistan; Here's Why
US News
  1. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
  2. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
  3. 10 Best Mind-Bending Movies You Must Watch
  4. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  5. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
World News
  1. Will Iran Avenge The Killing Of Its Hamas Guest?
  2. Bangladesh Protests: Parliament Dissolved, Mohammad Yunus To Head Interim Govt | Top Points
  3. The Assassination Chain: A Catalyst For Regional Turmoil In West Asia
  4. Middle East: Yahya Sinwar Named New Hamas Leader; US Urges Restraint From Iran, Israel
  5. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
Latest Stories
  1. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  2. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  3. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Defeats Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Enters Semi-Final
  4. Neeraj Chopra In Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifications: Indian Qualifies With Season Best 89.34m, Kishore Jena Exits - As It Happened
  5. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Highlights: Vinesh, Neeraj In Finals; India Lose In Hockey SF; Cuba's Mijain Lopez Wins Gold At 5th Successive Summer Games
  8. Bangladesh Protests: President Meets Students' Movement Leaders; Major Changes In Army Top Ranks