Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before

A recent study reveals that Gen X and millennials are facing higher risks of 17 types of cancer, including those that had been declining in older adults.

Experts suggest that obesity and lifestyle changes may be key factors driving this increase. Photo: Pexels
A new study has uncovered a worrying trend: younger generations, including Gen X and millennials, are facing increased cancer risks. Published on Wednesday in Lancet Public Health, the research highlights that these age groups are now more likely to be diagnosed with 17 types of cancer, including several that had been declining in older adults.

Hyuna Sung, a leading cancer epidemiologist at the American Cancer Society, led the study and shared her concern: “What is happening in these generations can be considered a bellwether for future cancer trends.” This means that the patterns observed in younger people might signal broader future shifts in cancer rates.

The study draws on extensive data from 2000 to 2019, using records from the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries and the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics. Researchers sifted through nearly 24 million cancer diagnoses and over 7 million deaths among people born between 1920 and 1990. They focused on 34 cancer types and organized their data by birth year in five-year intervals for a detailed analysis.

One key finding is that 17 out of these 34 cancers are becoming more common among younger people. For example, the risk of pancreatic, kidney, and small intestine cancers has surged two to three times in individuals born in 1990 compared to those born in 1955. Liver cancer diagnoses among women have followed a similar troubling pattern.

The rise in colorectal cancer, in particular, has been a cause for concern. This increase has been ongoing for decades among younger people, prompting researchers to look closely at other cancers.

The study revealed a resurgence in several cancers that had previously been on the decline, such as:

  • Colorectal Cancer: Once declining, now rising sharply among younger populations.

  • Endometrial Cancer: A notable increase in both cases and mortality.

  • Gallbladder Cancer: Increasing in younger people despite previous declines.

  • Ovarian Cancer: On the rise after years of stability.

  • Testicular Cancer: Showing troubling trends in younger males.

  • Kaposi Sarcoma: Linked to HIV, now more common in younger generations.

Despite advancements in treatment, mortality rates for some cancers are increasing. Endometrial cancer, in particular, has shown the fastest growth in both diagnoses and deaths. “That was a sobering finding,” Sung remarked, acknowledging that while treatments have improved, certain cancers are still seeing alarming rises.

Experts suggest that obesity might be a major culprit behind these rising cancer rates. Dr. Otis Brawley from Johns Hopkins University notes that many of these cancers are linked to the obesity epidemic. Since the 1980s, obesity rates in the U.S. have soared, with about 34% of adults and 20% of children and adolescents now classified as obese, according to the CDC.

Other potential factors include lifestyle changes, dietary habits, environmental exposures, and the overuse of antibiotics. Antibiotics can alter the gut microbiome, which has been linked to colorectal cancer. Misuse of these medications might also be contributing to the rise in cancer cases.

While these findings are concerning, it’s important to remember that most cancer cases still occur in people over the age of 50. Though younger generations are seeing increased cancer rates, the overall impact remains less significant compared to older age groups.

