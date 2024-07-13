Lifestyle Changes Can Prevent Many Cancer Cases, Study Finds

Smoking: Leading the list of preventable risk factors, smoking was linked to nearly 20% of all cancer cases and 30% of cancer-related deaths. The study reaffirmed that quitting smoking significantly reduces the risk of various cancers, including lung, mouth, and pancreas.

Body Weight: The study highlighted that being overweight increases the risk of developing 13 different types of cancer, which collectively account for 40% of all annual cancer diagnoses in the U.S. Strategies such as incorporating regular walking into daily routines were recommended to mitigate this risk.

Alcohol Consumption: Contrary to prior beliefs, the study underscored that any level of alcohol consumption increases cancer risks. Moderate drinking, defined as no more than seven servings per week for women and 14 for men, and heavy drinking significantly elevate these risks.

Dietary Habits: Poor diet, characterized by high intake of red and processed meats and insufficient consumption of fruits, vegetables, and dietary fiber, was identified as a significant contributor to cancer risk. The study emphasized the importance of balanced diets as per USDA guidelines, which promote lean proteins, whole grains, and limited sugars and fats.

Physical Activity: Lack of physical activity emerged as a risk factor, with the study recommending at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week. Muscle-strengthening activities were also encouraged two or more days a week to reduce cancer risks.

Cancer Screenings: Regular screenings for breast, colorectal, and skin cancers were highlighted as crucial preventive measures. Starting from age 40 for breast cancer and age 45 for colorectal cancer, these screenings play a vital role in early detection and treatment.