United States

Lifestyle Changes Can Prevent Many Cancer Cases, Study Finds

A recent American Cancer Society study highlights that simple lifestyle changes could prevent up to 40% of U.S. cancer cases.

Representative Image
info_icon

A recent study released by the American Cancer Society has highlighted the significant impact of lifestyle choices on cancer prevention. According to the study, approximately 40% of all cancer cases in the United States, and nearly half of related deaths, could be avoided through simple lifestyle changes.

Published on Thursday, the study examined data from 2019, linking various lifestyle factors to over 700,000 new cancer cases and more than 262,000 deaths among adults aged 30 and older. It identified key factors such as smoking, body weight, alcohol consumption, diet, physical activity, cancer screenings, and sun exposure as pivotal in cancer prevention.

Key Findings:

  1. Smoking: Leading the list of preventable risk factors, smoking was linked to nearly 20% of all cancer cases and 30% of cancer-related deaths. The study reaffirmed that quitting smoking significantly reduces the risk of various cancers, including lung, mouth, and pancreas.

  2. Body Weight: The study highlighted that being overweight increases the risk of developing 13 different types of cancer, which collectively account for 40% of all annual cancer diagnoses in the U.S. Strategies such as incorporating regular walking into daily routines were recommended to mitigate this risk.

  3. Alcohol Consumption: Contrary to prior beliefs, the study underscored that any level of alcohol consumption increases cancer risks. Moderate drinking, defined as no more than seven servings per week for women and 14 for men, and heavy drinking significantly elevate these risks.

  4. Dietary Habits: Poor diet, characterized by high intake of red and processed meats and insufficient consumption of fruits, vegetables, and dietary fiber, was identified as a significant contributor to cancer risk. The study emphasized the importance of balanced diets as per USDA guidelines, which promote lean proteins, whole grains, and limited sugars and fats.

  5. Physical Activity: Lack of physical activity emerged as a risk factor, with the study recommending at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week. Muscle-strengthening activities were also encouraged two or more days a week to reduce cancer risks.

  6. Cancer Screenings: Regular screenings for breast, colorectal, and skin cancers were highlighted as crucial preventive measures. Starting from age 40 for breast cancer and age 45 for colorectal cancer, these screenings play a vital role in early detection and treatment.

  7. Sun Exposure: The study emphasized the importance of sun protection to reduce skin cancer risks. Regular use of sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, broad-spectrum protection, and reapplication every two hours during outdoor activities were recommended practices.

The findings underscore the significant role of individual choices in preventing cancer.

Representative image - null
How Accurate Are Honeybees In Identifying Lung Cancer?

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 4th T20I Live Scores: Zimbabwe Post 152/7 In 20 Overs Against India In Harare
  2. James Anderson Retirement: England Add Mark Wood For Second Test Against West Indies
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Toss Update: Gill Opts To Bowl; Tushar Deshpande Debuts - Check Playing 11s
  4. Gautam Gambhir To Meet Selection Panel Next Week To Pick Squads For Sri Lanka Series: Report
  5. BBL 2024-25 Schedule Announced; Australian Test Players Given Larger Window To Participate
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Manchester City Forward Liam Delap Moves To Ipswich Town
  2. ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Preview: Spain Vs England Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  3. Canada Coach Jesse Marsch Slams Unprofessional Copa America: 'We've Been Treated Like Second-class Citizens'
  4. Wiegman Targets Greater Clinical Edge As Lionesses Edge Closer To Euro 2025 Qualification
  5. Copa America 2024: Bielsa Defends Uruguay Players After Clashes With Colombia Fans
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Shares Nick Kyrgios' Hint At US Open Return, Unsure If It's A Joke
  2. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Trumps Daniil Medvedev, Enters Final - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Sets Up Final Rematch With Carlos Alcaraz - In Pics
  4. Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines
  5. Wimbledon: Djokovic Salutes 'Complete' Alcaraz After Setting Up Final Rematch
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 13 LIVE: Centre Gives More Powers To J&K LG; INDIA Bloc Wins 10 Seats, BJP 2 In By Election
  2. Chandipura Virus Suspected In Gujarat Child Deaths, Health Officials Investigate
  3. Delhi Police Files FIR Over Offensive Comments On Social Media Targeting Captain Anshuman Singh's Widow
  4. Kashmir Martyrs' Day: House Arrest For Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah; Image Of Locked Gate On X
  5. Day In Pics: July 13, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Emraan Hashmi Says He 'Would Love To Apologise To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’ For Calling Her ‘Plastic'
  2. Eddie Murphy And Paige Butcher Get Married In An Intimate Ceremony
  3. Ambani Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's Feet; Greets Rajinikanth With Folded Hands- Watch
  4. 'Housefull 5': Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Riteish Deshmukh
  5. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Scores Less Than Kamal Haasan's Film
US News
  1. Lifestyle Changes Can Prevent Many Cancer Cases, Study Finds
  2. AT&T Data Breach: How To Check If You’re Affected
  3. Travel + Leisure Ranks The Best International Airlines of 2024
  4. Queen Camilla's Handbag Has A Surprising Link To Princess Diana
  5. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
World News
  1. Taiwan Steps Up Alertness After Detecting Test-Firing By China's Missile Unit
  2. ‘Should Be Released Immediately’: Imran Khan And Wife Acquitted In Unlawful Marriage Case
  3. Lifestyle Changes Can Prevent Many Cancer Cases, Study Finds
  4. Israeli Attack Kills 71 In Southern Gaza Strip, 289 Wounded
  5. AT&T Data Breach: How To Check If You’re Affected
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News July 13 LIVE: Centre Gives More Powers To J&K LG; INDIA Bloc Wins 10 Seats, BJP 2 In By Election
  2. Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Himachal
  3. Weekly Horoscope for the 14th of July to the 20th of July: Explore astrological insights for all zodiac signs
  4. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  5. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral
  6. Anant-Radhika Married In Grand Ceremony With Guests From B-Town To Hollywood; Festivities On Till July 14
  7. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 13, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Barbora Krejcikova To Take On Jasmine Paolini In Wimbledon Women's Singles Final