“We Are Giving Away 3,500 Free Trees” - NYRP Announces Annual Free Tree Giveaway, Registration Now Open!

It’s that time of year again - free tree season in New York City! The New York Restoration Project (NYRP) has just unveiled plans for its highly anticipated annual tree giveaway, with a whopping 3,500 trees up for grabs across the city.
Registration Open: April 13 - May 12
Starting April 13 through May 12, New Yorkers can register to receive a free tree during more than 20 giveaway events. Don't miss out on this opportunity to green up your neighborhood and contribute to NYC's environmental resilience!
What species of trees will be distributed by NYRP?
NYRP will be offering a diverse selection of 30 different native tree species. These are the following tree species that will be distributed by them: Alleghany Serviceberry, American Hazelnut, American Persimmon, American Plum, Bald Cypress, Basswood, Beach Plum, Black Cherry, Black Gum, Eastern Redbud, Elderberry, Flowering Dogwood, Fragrant Sumac, Gray Birch, Hackberry, Hornbeam, Northern Bayberry, Northern Red Oak, Pagoda Dogwood, Pussy Willow, Red Maple, Silver Maple, Smooth Alder, Sweetbay Magnolia, Sweetgum, Sycamore, Tulip Poplar, Washington Hawthorn, White Fringe Tree, and Witchhazel.
Tree Giveaways: A Legacy
Since 2008, NYRP has been hosting tree giveaways as part of MillionTreesNYC, an initiative aimed at expanding the city's urban canopy. With this year's giveaway, NYRP will have distributed over 75,000 trees, making a significant impact on NYC's green landscape.
These tree giveaways play a crucial role in enhancing NYC's environmental resilience by providing shade, creating habitat for wildlife, reducing temperatures, improving air quality, and mitigating stormwater runoff.
Partner Organizations and Event Locations
Partner organizations and event locations include community groups, cultural centers, and public libraries across the city.
Here’s the full list of dates, partners and locations for giveaways:
Jackson Heights Beautification Group & Council Member Shekar Krishnan: April 13, 10 AM-12 PM
New York Public Library Morissania Branch: April 13, 2 PM-4 PM
Bissel Gardens & State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey: April 14, 10 AM-12 PM
Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden: April 14, 2 PM-4 PM
Wyckoff House Museum & Council Member Farah Louis: April 20, 10 AM-12 PM
Bronx River Alliance: April 20, 2 PM-4 PM
Stewards of Ewen Park, Tibbetts Brook Beautification Association, & Kingsbridge Heights Community Center: April 21, 10 AM-12 PM
Discovery Community Gardens & New York City Council Speaker Adrienne E. Adams: April 21, 2 PM-4 PM
RISE Rockaway, Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers, the New York Islanders, and National Grid: April 27, 10 AM-12 PM
Queens Botanical Garden & Assemblywoman Nily Rozic: April 27, 2 PM-4 PM
The Green-Wood Cemetery: April 28, 10 AM-12 PM
Bronx Land Trust: April 28, 2 PM-4 PM
Red Hook Farms: May 4, 10 AM-12 PM
Brooklyn Public Library Brownsville Branch: May 4, 2 PM-4 PM
H.E.A.L.T.H. for Youths & Westervelt Family and Community Garden: May 5, 10 AM-12 PM
Java Street Community Garden & Council Member Lincoln Restler: May 5, 2 PM-4 PM
Brooklyn Public Library Marcy Branch & Council Member Chi Ossé: May 11, 10 AM-12 PM
Citizens Fordham Road Branch: May 11, 10 AM-1 PM
Citizens Avenue U Branch: May 11, 10 AM-1 PM
New York Public Library Westchester Square Branch: May 11, 2 PM-4 PM
HELP USA: May 12, 10 AM-12 PM
Brotherhood Sister Sol, West Harlem Art Fund & Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine: May 12, 2 PM-4 PM
Join the Movement
"New York Restoration Project is thrilled to reach our 75,000th free tree milestone this season," said Lynn Bodnar Kelly, executive director of NYRP. "Our city must get more trees in the ground if we want to truly increase New York’s environmental resilience."
Don't miss your chance to be a part of this incredible initiative! Register now and help make NYC greener and more resilient for generations to come.