United States

Wawa Celebrates 60 Years With Free Coffee Giveaway And Special Anniversary Deals! See Details

Celebrate 60 years of Wawa with free coffee and special deals! Join the festivities on April 16th and enjoy a cup of nostalgia with 1.5 million cups of complimentary coffee.

Wawa
Wawa 60th Anniversary Free Coffee Photo: Wawa
There's nothing quite like kicking off your day with a cup of coffee, especially when it's free! This Tuesday, April 16, commemorates 60 years since Wawa transformed into a convenience store, making their signature hot coffee a beloved staple for many.

In celebration of this significant milestone, Wawa has announced plans to give away 1.5 million cups of coffee in any size.

As an added touch of nostalgia, customers can enjoy their free coffee served in vintage cups and alongside hoagie paper, paying homage to Wawa's humble origins.

“On April 16, we invite our customers to celebrate our history and our future, and toast with us as we celebrate the countless day-brightening moments that we have had together through the years,” stated Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens.

In addition to the festivities, Wawa's 60th-anniversary celebrations will feature:

  • Special 60-cent deals: Customers can indulge in exclusive 60-cent promotions, such as a 60-cent birthday cake doughnut, along with discounted teas, juices, and lemonade.

  • "Day Brightener" recognition: Each store will recognize a cherished customer from their community by presenting them with a special "Day Brightener" sash, mug, and a week's worth of complimentary coffee.

  • $1 million in charity gift cards: Wawa and the Wawa Foundation will allocate $1 million in gift cards to support local and national charities, including the Special Olympics, the American Red Cross, Children's Miracle Network, and the USO.

