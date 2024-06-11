Watch: Auroras On Mars! Solar Storms Spark Spectacular 'Snow Dance' Across The Red Planet

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft, a collaborative effort between ESA and NASA, detected a solar flare classified as X12 on May 20. X-class flares are recognized as the strongest among various types. The May 20 flare emitted X-rays and gamma rays toward Mars, accompanied by a coronal mass ejection (CME) expelling charged particles. While the X-rays and gamma rays traveled at the speed of light and reached Mars first, the charged particles followed closely behind, arriving at the planet within mere tens of minutes.