United States

Watch: Auroras On Mars! Solar Storms Spark Spectacular 'Snow Dance' Across The Red Planet

Recent solar storms have ignited a celestial spectacle, casting auroras not just across Earth's skies but also over the Red Planet. NASA's observations unveil Mars' unique response to the solar flare, as charged particles light up its atmosphere in a mesmerizing display.

@NASAMars/ X
Solar Storm Engulfs Mars Photo: @NASAMars/ X
info_icon

The Sun experiences significant fluctuations in activity known as solar maximum, characterized by heightened solar surface activity. During this phase, the Sun generates numerous solar flares, leading to solar storms capable of triggering atmospheric phenomena such as auroras or northern lights.

Recently, auroras have been observed in unusually southern locations such as Alabama, attributed to solar storms. Scientists were also prepared to witness a similar phenomena on Mars.

On May 20, NASA detected a solar flare, described by them as "the biggest event," with details made public on Monday, June 10.

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft, a collaborative effort between ESA and NASA, detected a solar flare classified as X12 on May 20. X-class flares are recognized as the strongest among various types. The May 20 flare emitted X-rays and gamma rays toward Mars, accompanied by a coronal mass ejection (CME) expelling charged particles. While the X-rays and gamma rays traveled at the speed of light and reached Mars first, the charged particles followed closely behind, arriving at the planet within mere tens of minutes.

Northern Lights in Maine - AP
Skygazers, Get Ready: Next Northern Lights Show Could Be Spectacular!

BY Outlook International Desk

According to NASA's official report, “If astronauts had been standing next to NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover at the time, they would have received a radiation dose of 8,100 micrograys — equivalent to 30 chest X-rays. While not deadly, it was the biggest surge measured by Curiosity’s Radiation Assessment Detector, or RAD, since the rover landed 12 years ago.”

Mysterious Streaks Illuminate Southern California - Twitter
Watch: Mysterious Streaks Illuminate Southern California Sky Overnight, Sparking Speculation. Meteor Shower Or SpaceX Debris?

BY Outlook International Desk

Did Auroras appear over Mars?

According to Solar Orbiter data, the storm released such a significant amount of energy on May 20 that the surface of the planet, as depicted in black-and-white images from Curiosity's navigation cameras, seemed to be "dancing with snow." These dancing snow particles were, in fact, white streaks and specks resulting from charged particles impacting the cameras.

NASA's MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution) orbiter, positioned high above Curiosity, recorded another consequence of the recent solar activity: luminous auroras above the planet. Nevertheless, the mechanism behind these auroras differs from those observed on Earth.

Representative image - Pinterest
Mysterious "Spiders" Emerge On Mars During Springtime (Here's Why)

BY Outlook International Desk

Our planet benefits from a sturdy magnetic field, which typically confines auroras to polar regions by shielding against charged particles. However, Mars lost its internally generated magnetic field in the past, leaving it vulnerable to a bombardment of energetic particles. When these charged particles collide with the Martian atmosphere, they produce auroras that envelop the entire planet.

NASA explained, "During solar events, the Sun releases a wide range of energetic particles. Only the most energetic can reach the surface to be measured by RAD. Slightly less energetic particles, those that cause auroras, are sensed by MAVEN’s Solar Energetic Particle instrument."

MAVEN Space Weather Lead Christina Lee from the University of California, Berkeley’s Space Sciences Laboratory remarked, “This was the largest solar energetic particle event that MAVEN has ever seen.”

Lyrid Meteor Shower - Getty Images
Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; Malawi VP Dead In Plane Crash
  2. Had Priyanka Fought From Varanasi, Modi Would Have Lost: Rahul
  3. Outlook News Wrap June 11: Special Parliament Session, Mohan Bhagwat's Remarks, Malai VP's Death And More
  4. Odisha Gets 4-Time MLA Mohan Majhi As First BJP CM, Oath on June 12 | Details
  5. 99 Pc Of New Ministers Are Crorepatis, Avg Asset Worth Rs 107 Cr: ADR
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh On Playing A Punjab Cop In 'Jatt & Juliet 3': 'They Have A Very Sweet Style'
  2. Abdu Rozik Postpones His Wedding Due To THIS Reason
  3. Eminem Does His Own Stunts Wearing A Cape In 'Houdini' Blooper Reel
  4. Rick Ross To Auction Rare Sneakers, Piano With Michael Jackson's ‘Thriller’ Art
  5. Avneet Kaur On Inappropriate Paparazzi Angles: To Put Somebody In An Uncomfortable Situation Is Not The Right Way
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  2. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  3. Babar Azam And Shaheen Shah Afridi Not On Talking Terms? Here's What PAK Assistant Coach Says
  4. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024, Match 23 Preview: Aussies Set To Face Namibians With Eyes On Super Eight
  5. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2024, Match 23 Preview: SL In A Must-Win Clash Against NEP
World News
  1. UN Raises Alarm Over Nuseirat Camp Raid; Israel Releases Hostage Rescue Video | Watch
  2. 49 Dead, 140 Missing As Boat Sinks Off Coast Of Yemen: UN Agency
  3. “Happy To Be The B In LGBTQ+…” Maren Morris Comes Out As Bisexual
  4. Katie Holmes Blooms In Floral Ensemble At Chanel's Tribeca Film Festival Luncheon
  5. EU Parliamentary Results Reflect The New Reality
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; Malawi VP Dead In Plane Crash