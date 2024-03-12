United States

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 Looks: See What The Stars Wore On The Red Carpet

Step into the world of glamour and style as Hollywood's elite dazzled on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024. Here are some of the looks from the night!

O
Outlook International Desk
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
Oscars After-Party 2024

Rachel Sennott

1/17
Rachel%20Sennott
Rachel Sennott Evan Agostini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rachel Sennott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Sofia Harmanda

2/17
Sofia%20Harmanda
Sofia Harmanda Evan Agostini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sofia Harmanda arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Advertisement

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.

3/17
Susan%20Downey%20and%20Robert%20Downey%20Jr.%20
Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. Evan Agostini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Susan Downey, left, and Robert Downey Jr. arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Heidi Klum

4/17
Heidi%20Klum
Heidi Klum Evan Agostini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Heidi Klum arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Advertisement

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone

5/17
Melissa%20McCarthy%20and%20Ben%20Falcone
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Evan Agostini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Melissa McCarthy, left, and Ben Falcone arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Advertisement

Yara Shahidi

6/17
Yara%20Shahidi
Yara Shahidi Evan Agostini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Yara Shahidi arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian

7/17
Kim%20Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Getty Images
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Kim Kardashian arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka

8/17
Jason%20Bateman%20and%20Amanda%20Anka
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka Evan Agostini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Jason Bateman, left, and Amanda Anka arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Sofía Vergara

9/17
Sof%C3%ADa%20Vergara
Sofía Vergara Evan Agostini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sofía Vergara arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Sydney Sweeney

10/17
Sydney%20Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Evan Agostini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sydney Sweeney arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Rashida Jones

11/17
Rashida%20Jones
Rashida Jones Evan Agostini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rashida Jones arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Kerry Washington

12/17
Kerry%20Washington
Kerry Washington Evan Agostini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Kerry Washington arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Chloe Sevigny

13/17
Chloe%20Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny Evan Agostini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chloe Sevigny arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Tallulah Willis

14/17
Tallulah%20Willis
Tallulah Willis Evan Agostini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tallulah Willis arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Olivia Wilde

15/17
Olivia%20Wilde
Olivia Wilde Evan Agostini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Olivia Wilde arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Jennifer Coolidge

16/17
Jennifer%20Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge Evan Agostini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Jennifer Coolidge arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Quinta Brunson

17/17
Quinta%20Brunson
Quinta Brunson Evan Agostini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Quinta Brunson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Tags

Oscars

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement