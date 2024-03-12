Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 Looks: See What The Stars Wore On The Red Carpet

Rachel Sennott
Rachel Sennott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Sofia Harmanda
Sofia Harmanda arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.
Susan Downey, left, and Robert Downey Jr. arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone
Melissa McCarthy, left, and Ben Falcone arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka
Jason Bateman, left, and Amanda Anka arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Sofía Vergara
Sofía Vergara arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Tallulah Willis
Tallulah Willis arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.