Sydney Sweeney Stuns In Iconic Angelina Jolie Dress At Oscars After-Party

However, Sweeney put her own twist on the ensemble, opting for a voluminous new bob hairstyle instead of the sleek half-up, half-down look Jolie sported in 2004. This addition added a touch of Marilyn Monroe-inspired bombshell glamour to the overall look, capturing the essence of timeless elegance with a modern flair.

Sweeney wasn't the only one embracing vintage fashion at the Oscars night festivities.

Jennifer Lawrence arrived at the after-party adorned in an archival Givenchy dress from the autumn/winter 1996 collection by John Galliano, while Margot Robbie flaunted a '90s Mugler corset, and Carey Mulligan graced the red carpet in a recreation of a Balenciaga gown from the 1950s.