Sydney Sweeney Stuns In Iconic Angelina Jolie Dress At Oscars After-Party

Sydney Sweeney made heads turn at the 2024 Oscars after-party with a stunning fashion choice that brought back a piece of red carpet history.
The Euphoria star stepped out wearing a dress previously donned by Angelina Jolie, a fashion moment that sparked nostalgia and admiration.
The dress, a creation of American designer Marc Bouwer, first made its mark at the Academy Awards in 2004 when Angelina Jolie graced the event in its elegant white fabric. The gown boasts delicate ruching around the waist, a daring plunging neckline, and a captivating entirely cut-away back.
Fast forward exactly two decades later, Sydney Sweeney, in collaboration with her stylist Molly Dickinson, decided to breathe new life into this archival piece. Sweeney's rendition featured the same matching white sash and layered necklaces by Messika, with a custom design tailored specifically for her.
Dickinson expressed gratitude to Marc Bouwer and the brand's president Paul Margolin for making the moment possible, sharing their appreciation on Instagram.
However, Sweeney put her own twist on the ensemble, opting for a voluminous new bob hairstyle instead of the sleek half-up, half-down look Jolie sported in 2004. This addition added a touch of Marilyn Monroe-inspired bombshell glamour to the overall look, capturing the essence of timeless elegance with a modern flair.
Sweeney wasn't the only one embracing vintage fashion at the Oscars night festivities.
Jennifer Lawrence arrived at the after-party adorned in an archival Givenchy dress from the autumn/winter 1996 collection by John Galliano, while Margot Robbie flaunted a '90s Mugler corset, and Carey Mulligan graced the red carpet in a recreation of a Balenciaga gown from the 1950s.