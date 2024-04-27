Utah Couple's Cat Accidentally Shipped In Amazon Package, Found Safe After Six Days

A couple from Utah found themselves in a pet parent's nightmare when they accidentally shipped their beloved cat, Galena, in an Amazon return package, leaving her trapped without food or water for six agonizing days.
The startling incident came to light when Carrie Clark, one of the cat's owners, noticed Galena missing on April 10, as reported by Utah's KSL-TV. Determined to find their furry friend, Clark, along with family and friends, scoured their house and neighbourhood, posting missing posters hoping for a reunion.
"The anxiety and stress of not knowing what happened to her was excruciating," Clark expressed to the outlet.
Their efforts took an unexpected turn when Clark received a surprising text revealing that Galena's microchip had been scanned. Shortly after, a call from a veterinarian in California confirmed the unbelievable truth – Galena had been found safe, but hundreds of miles away.
"I didn't believe her at first and thought it was a prank," Clark admitted to KSL-TV.
Galena's unexpected journey had her nestled among five pairs of steel-toed work boots inside the Amazon return package. The distance between Utah and California was no small feat for a curious cat.
"I ran to tell my husband that Galena was found, and we broke down upon realizing that she must have jumped into an oversized box that we shipped out the previous Wednesday," Clark recounted.
The mishap sheds light on the surge in online shopping during the COVID-19 lockdowns, leading to a notable increase in return shipments, as noted by eMarketer. This cultural shift inadvertently contributed to Galena's unexpected adventure.
Remarkably, Galena's ordeal ended when an astute Amazon employee discovered her in a warehouse and promptly took her to a veterinarian. The couple wasted no time and flew to California to reunite with their furry family member.
"It was an amazing reunion! Galena instantly stopped shaking and relaxed in my arms when I got to hold her again," Clark shared. Despite enduring six days without sustenance, Galena emerged unscathed, much to her owners' relief.
Reflecting on their experience, Clark emphasised the importance of pet microchipping. With one-third of pets likely to become lost at some point, microchipping significantly increases the chances of a reunion, providing peace of mind for pet owners.