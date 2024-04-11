National Pet Day: 7 Of Our Most Favourite Four-Legged Heroes In Movies

Celebrating the most purest beings on the planet, 'National Pet Day' is here. We all have went 'awe' while watching these cute, little, innocent dogs and cats on the silver screen. Undoubtedly, they are one of the best characters and storytellers for the audiences.
From being a narrator to being the hero of the film, our furry friends have assumed various roles in movies. May it be an animated film or a feature film, they have proven to be the best actors and best human companions. Ranging from making us laugh to making us cry, they nail every emotion. On the occasion of celebrating these furry actors, here are 7 pets that have created a permanent space for them in our hearts:
Advertisement
1. Tuffy In 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!'
Probably the cutest member of the cast, Tuffy, went immensely viral amongst the audiences in 1994, when the film was released. Adding the much needed naughtiness and emotion to the movie, Tuffy the most loved from the film. While watching the movie it is almost impossible to miss the adorable, furry actor who hooks the hearts of both the cast and the audiences.
Advertisement
2. Marley: 'Marley & Me'
A story of a dog who brings a family together and teaches them bonding, 'Marley & Me' is a wholesome watch. From being a notorious, chaotic dog to being an irreplaceable part of the family, the story is of Marley more than anything else. He comes in the lives of Jenny and John as they want to understand if they are ready for a kid. Soon he turns out to be the medium of stories for John who gets his hit column in the newspaper, writing about Marley's mischiefs.
Again taking us on an emotional ride, 'Marley & Me', is the raw story of how a dog can alter a family for good and become a family member without even speaking.
3. Entertainment: 'Entertainment'
Making everyone go 'whaattt!!!' when the entire estate is written on the name of a dog, 'Entertainment' has the perfect comedy quotient to it. Revolving around a dog-human relationship the movie can appeal to a wide range of audiences. From making us laugh to making us cry, Entertainment really manages to do it all.
Advertisement
4. Hachi: 'Hachi: A Dog's Tale'
A lost dog turned best friend, 'Hachi', is the ideal tale of a dog and human bonding. It is an example of the loyalty of a dog towards its owner in the inhuman world we live in. Parker ends up adopting a lost akita that he finds on a railway station and finds a dog tag with 'Hachi' written on it. Hachi and Parker grow to be the best of friends and get in the routine of Hachi dropping and picking up Parker from the station.
Even after Parker dies, Hachi keeps going to the station and waiting for him at their regular time. The story went on to become very popular and the name 'Hachi' reached almost everyone. Teasing the emotional threads of your heart, Hachi, a true story, is hard to forget.
Advertisement
5. Charlie: '777 Charlie'
A story that will end up making you emotional to no limit, '777 Charlie', went on to become a smashing hit. It also bagged the Best Feature Film in Kannada award at the 69th National Film Awards and the dog who portrayed Charlie was hugely appreciated. It is a movie of a Labrador who escapes a cruel breeder and ends up with a lonely man named Dharma.
The story then unfolds with the growing bond of Dharma and Charlie, Charlie's illness and Dharma's quest of fulfilling Charlie's dream on playing in the snow. With upheaval of emotions, '777 Charlie', shows us how a dog can change a man's life.
Advertisement
6. Scooby: 'Scooby-Doo'
Another tale of an intelligent dog, Scooby, is a name that probably everyone has heard at least once. The dog became insanely famous via the movies, cartoon series and even video games. Scooby actually imbibed the want of having a pet dog in many children. With the story of a dog taking care of a group's van who solves mysteries, Scooby is a character that will stay with you for a long time.
7. Pluto Mehra: 'Dil Dhadakne Do
The film 'Dil Dhadakne Do' had the most unique and cutest narrator on board. Pluto Mehra, a bull-mastiff, can be considered the most sensible and lovable member of the Mehra family who established his place in the audiences heart from the very beginning of the movie. Amidst the chaotic, status-based and young family members and the drama, Pluto comes out as the balanced and sane one. Who wouldn't like their movie narrated by an intelligent dog then?