National Pet Day: 7 Of Our Most Favourite Four-Legged Heroes In Movies

A story of a dog who brings a family together and teaches them bonding, 'Marley & Me' is a wholesome watch. From being a notorious, chaotic dog to being an irreplaceable part of the family, the story is of Marley more than anything else. He comes in the lives of Jenny and John as they want to understand if they are ready for a kid. Soon he turns out to be the medium of stories for John who gets his hit column in the newspaper, writing about Marley's mischiefs.