US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest

As the final push for votes intensifies ahead of the upcoming US Presidential elections, scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump held rallies within seven miles of each other in the Milwaukee area on Friday night.
Milwaukee County, known for its high Democratic voter turnout, is contrasted by conservative suburbs that are crucial for Trump. “Both candidates recognize that the road to the White House runs directly through Milwaukee County,” stated Hilario Deleon, chair of the county's Republican Party. Trump, who narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016 but lost it in 2020, aims to regain lost support in these suburban areas while Democrats are focused on maximizing turnout in the city.
With the state’s 10 electoral votes at stake, these rallies may be among the last appearances by the candidates in Wisconsin before Election Day. Historical trends show that four of the last six presidential elections in the state have been decided by less than a point.
Trump and Harris in Milwaukee
During their rallies on Friday night, Harris and Trump showcased their contrasting campaign styles. While Harris delivered a concise, scripted speech that lasted 24 minutes, Trump veered off-script, speaking for nearly 90 minutes and touching on a wide range of topics, including some that strayed far from the election.
At the packed Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, Trump opened with a shout-out to NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, humorously questioning his own Greek heritage. “I would say the Greek is a seriously good player. Do you agree? And tell me who has more Greek in him. The Greek, or me? I think we have about the same,” Trump quipped.
He also reiterated other common themes like cracking down on illegal immigration and using tariffs against foreign adversaries. In a nod to his unfounded claims about the 2020 election, Trump asserted, “I actually won it twice. But these are minor details.”
On the other hand, Harris took a jab on Trump stating, “It’s either going to be him there on Day One walking into that office, stewing over his enemies list, or when I am elected, walking in on your behalf with my to-do list.”
She criticized Trump for fostering division and pledged to listen to those who disagree with her, saying, “Unlike Donald Trump, I don’t believe that people who disagree with me are the enemy.”
Celebrities join in to support their candidate
The events were also marked by the candidates' celebrity appeal. For Donald Trump, Republican Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got on the floor to endorse Trump and energized the crowd. Attendees of Trump’s rally began chanting “Bobby, Bobby” as Kennedy addressed them.
Meanwhile, Cardi B urged voters to support the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. “Most of all, she is not delusional,” Cardi B said, taking a jab at Trump. “Do we really trust this man with our economy?” she said.
Fine-line competition in key battlegrounds
The latest polls indicate Harris holds a narrow lead in Michigan and Wisconsin, while both candidates are tied in Pennsylvania. As both candidates have focused heavily on Wisconsin over the past two weeks, the state remains a tossup, with recent polls showing the race within the margin of error. “Thrilled to be back in this beautiful state,” Trump declared. “We have a country going to hell, but we are going to turn it around very fast.”
With more than 62 million voters having cast early ballots, the dynamics of the race continue to evolve, making every rally and outreach effort crucial in the days leading up to Election Day.
Tim Walz attempts to attract Indian-American voters
In an effort to attract votes from Indian-American voters, US Vice Presidential hopeful and Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz attended a Diwali celebration at the Bharatiya Temple in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, reaching out to Indian-Americans in the crucial battleground state. While addressing the people present at the event, Walz highlighted the "rising" political voice of the Indian-American community and encouraged attendees to "save energy to celebrate" Harris's "victory" in the presidential election next week.
“Diversity is the strength of the country,” Walz said, indirectly critiquing Trump’s immigration policy.
With Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes on the line, political observers note the potential impact of the Indian-American community, which numbers around 5.2 million nationally. A recent survey indicated that 61 percent of registered Indian-American voters plan to support Harris, while 32 percent intend to vote for Trump.
Trump and Harris campaigns and controversies
Harris recently campaigned in Janesville, discussing her commitment to organized labor and promising to remove “unnecessary” degree requirements for federal jobs. “Nobody understands better than a union member that as Americans we all rise or fall together,” she remarked. At another stop in Little Chute, she criticized Trump’s healthcare policies and highlighted the importance of the Affordable Care Act.
Trump, on the other hand, has focused on reconnecting with working-class voters and making inroads into traditionally Democratic strongholds. He has been actively campaigning in various states, including New Mexico and Virginia, attempting to reach demographics where he has faced challenges.
However, Trump's rhetoric has sparked concerns among Democrats, with Harris describing him as “unstable” and “obsessed with revenge.”