United States

TikTok Star Miranda Derrick Says Her Life Is In Danger After Netflix Series Release

Miranda Derrick, featured in Netflix's "Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult," has posted a video on Instagram claiming that her and her husband James' lives are in danger since the series premiered on May 29.

Instagram
TikTok Star Miranda Derrick Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Miranda Derrick, the central figure in Netflix’s hit docuseries “Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult,” has released a video on Instagram claiming that her and her husband James’ lives have been put at risk since the show’s premiere.

The series, which debuted on May 29, follows a group of TikTok dancers who believe they are involved with a talent management company called 7M. The documentary focuses on Derrick, who is estranged from her family, as they attempt to bring her back home. The series also explores the controversial leader of 7M, Robert Shinn, a self-proclaimed “man of God” and pastor at the exclusive Shekinah Church. Former members of 7M share their stories of manipulation and grief under Shinn’s leadership, with one former member, Priscylla Lee, currently suing Shinn and other church members.

In her emotional video, Derrick, who boasts 2.7 million followers on TikTok and 1.7 million on Instagram, states, “I know I don’t normally make this kind of content. I just wanted to be transparent and a little vulnerable with you. Before this documentary, my husband and I felt safe. Now that this documentary is out, we feel like our lives have been put in danger.”

Derrick shared alarming details, including screenshots of threatening messages she has received. “Someone said that, if I see you on the street, I’m going to come and get you so you better get security,” she claims. “Someone also said that, if I see you walking on the sidewalk, I’m going to come and shove you in the trunk of my car.”

She expressed frustration with her parents and sister, Melanie Wilking, blaming them for the documentary’s impact on her life. “I don’t understand how my parents and my sister thought that this documentary would help me or our relationship in any way,” she said.

Despite the documentary ending on a note of partial reconciliation between Derrick and her family, she hints that the relationship may be deteriorating again. “I have been getting together with my family for the past couple of years, privately, to work on our relationship, to make things right, to mend what has been broken. I’ve been loving getting together, laughing, just enjoying each other’s company. And this documentary has made it very difficult to continue doing that.”

Derrick concludes her video by addressing her recent lack of content and promising to post more as she “sees the light at the end of the tunnel.” She thanked her followers for their support during this challenging time.

“Dancing for the Devil” has garnered significant attention, with streaming ratings from Luminate showing it was watched by an estimated 4.4 million people during the week of May 31-June 6.

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' - X
Netflix Announces 'Peaky Blinders' Spin-Off Film, Cillian Murphy Set To Return As Tommy Shelby

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Special Parl Session Likely From June 24; Amravati Will Be Sole Capital Of Andhra, Says Naidu
  2. Chinese Man Dies After Attempting Suicide In Bihar Jail
  3. A Brief History Of RSS In India 
  4. Rift In RSS-BJP? Mohan Bhagwat Reminds Them Of ‘Decorum’; Organiser Says BJP Didn’t Listen To ‘Voices On The Streets’
  5. Woman Trekker From Maharashtra Dies In Manali
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Will Not Be Starring In MCU's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's What We Know
  2. From Trekking To Scuba Diving, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Share Highlights From Their Fun-Filled Fiji Vacation
  3. Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Supports 'Animal' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga
  4. Here’s What Ashutosh Rana Has To Say About Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024: Prince William Meets ENG Football Team - In Pics
  2. World Championship of Legends 2024: Chris Gayle To Lead West Indies Champions In UK
  3. India Vs United States Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch IND Vs USA Match
  4. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  5. India Secures Hosting Rights For 2025 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup
World News
  1. Rebecca Grossman Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Killing Two Boys In A Hit-And-Run
  2. 'Violence Never Acceptable:' Canada Responds To Posters Showing Assassination Of Former PM Indira Gandhi
  3. What’s It Like Inside Boeing's Starliner Spacecraft Carrying Sunita Williams
  4. Cicada Invasion In Illinois Isn't Over. Here's What Happens Next
  5. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Special Parl Session Likely From June 24; Amravati Will Be Sole Capital Of Andhra, Says Naidu