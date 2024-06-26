United States

Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report

Texas Roadhouse rolls, beloved for their buttery goodness, are making their way to Walmart's freezer aisle in select states, starting with Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

Texas Roadhouse Rolls may be available at Walmart stores soon
Texas Roadhouse's beloved buttery rolls, cherished by many, may soon hit store shelves. Markie Devo, a well-known food insider on Instagram, revealed that Texas Roadhouse mini rolls will soon be sold exclusively in Walmart's freezer aisle. Initially, this test will be limited to Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. These states were chosen strategically, as Texas Roadhouse originated in Louisville, Kentucky, and its first restaurant opened just across the Ohio River in Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993.

These rolls will be available exclusively at Walmart freezer sections in those states, offering 12 mini rolls in a ready-to-bake pan. Each package includes Texas Roadhouse's famous honey cinnamon butter for glazing or serving on the side.

According to Devo's Instagram post, if the initial test proves successful, there's potential for a national rollout by fall 2024.

"There may be a potential National Expansion in fall 2024 if test is successful," Devo stated.

For those of you in the specified regions, grab them while you can so everyone else can enjoy them too! In the meantime, if you're craving the warm, pillow-like goodness, you can order Texas Roadhouse rolls and butter directly from their website or app for pickup. Simply navigate to "Sides and Extras" to add fresh-baked bread and a side of honey butter to your order.

Texas Roadhouse already sells several products at Walmart and H-E-B stores, including their classic steak sauce, gold sauce, and cactus blossom seasoning blend.

