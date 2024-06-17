United States

'Making Fun Of Short People': Walmart's New Cart Design Draws Criticism From Shoppers

Walmart has introduced new shopping carts across its 4,600 stores, featuring cup holders and spaces for cell phones. While these additions are popular, many customers, especially shorter ones, are frustrated by the increased height of the handlebars and child seats.

Photo: AP
Walmart has introduced new shopping carts at its 4,600 stores, and the reaction from customers is far from unanimous. While some appreciate the upgraded features, others are finding the changes hard to handle—quite literally.

The revamped carts boast a range of new features designed to enhance the shopping experience. Among them are cup holders, a hit with fans of the popular Stanley cups, and convenient spaces for cell phones or grocery lists. While these additions have garnered praise, the increased height of the carts has left many shoppers angry.

The new handlebars are 3.5 inches higher, now standing at 43.3 inches, which has proven to be a significant adjustment for shorter customers. Even more troubling for some is the child seat, which is nearly 8 inches higher than in the old carts. This design change means shorter people can no longer see over their children while pushing the cart, leading to frustration and safety concerns, reported Daily Mail.

"Dear Walmart, please explain to me how a person who's 5 feet tall or under can push those new high carts you so stupidly acquired?" wrote one outraged customer on Facebook.

"My arms and shoulders actually ached pushing that freak of a cart through the store!" Another user said, "Those carts aren't made for us short people."

The discontent has even led some to boycott the retail giant. "I stopped going to Walmart," one shopper declared in a Facebook thread. "I do not like the new carts. Making fun of short people." Others shared similar grievances, with one TikTok user lamenting, "Walmart did not think about short people before getting these new carts. I can hardly see around my daughter."

Walmart began rolling out taller carts nationwide over the past year. A spokesperson for the company told Business Insider that the new design aims to enhance the overall shopping experience. However, this reassurance has done little to pacify those struggling with the taller carts.

According to trolleymfg.com, the average Walmart store has between 600 and 800 carts, while supercenters can have up to 2,000. The shopping cart was invented by Fred and Sylvan Goldman in 1937, revolutionizing the way people did their grocery shopping.

The introduction of a pushed rather than carried basket allowed consumers to buy bulkier items and do a full week's worth of grocery shopping in one trip, changing consumer habits for nearly a century.

